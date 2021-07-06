fbpx
Kaduna Govt. Closes 13 Schools Over Insecurity, See Full List

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY

Kaduna Govt. Closes 13 Schools Over Insecurity, See Full List

July 6, 20210132
Kaduna Govt. Closes 13 Schools Over Insecurity, See Full List

The Kaduna State Government has ordered the immediate closure of 13 schools located in areas that have been identified as vulnerable to attacks by bandits.

BizWatch Nigeria reported on Monday that bandits attacked Bethel Baptist school in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where an unspecified number of students were kidnapped.

The order which was issued by Umma Ahmed, the Director-General of Quality Assurance Authority in the state Ministry of Education to proprietors of private schools, said the closure is with immediate effect.

“You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting for non-compliance, please,” she said.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Bandits Invade Kaduna School Kill 2, Kidnap Students

Affected Schools

Faith Academy, along Kachia Road adjacent to Jakaranda, Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido, ECWA Secondary school, Ungwar Maje and Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari, Prelude Secondary School, Kujama, Ibiso Secondary School, Tashar Iche, Tulip International (Boys) School and Tulip international (Girls) School, Goodnews Secondary School, St. Augustine, Kujama, Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare and Adventist College, Kujama.

About Author

Kaduna Govt. Closes 13 Schools Over Insecurity, See Full List
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 17, 20130120

Nigeria, Austria Trade Volume Stands at $1.4 Billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The volume of trade between Nigeria and Australia stands at $1.4 billion. The President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (AFEC), Mr. Christoph Leitl
Read More
Amotekun Intercepts Truckload Of Fulani Youths Sent For "Military Training In Ondo" NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 12, 20200228

Bill Seeking Establishment of Amotekun to Tackle Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The bill for the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), code-named Amotekun, has proposed that the operatives of the security outfit
Read More
October 28, 20140103

NASU Calls For Harsher Penalty Against Women Abuse

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has decried the increasing abuse against women, especially rape of young girls,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.