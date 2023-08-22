Kaduna Gov To Recruit 7,000 Youths To Tackle Insecurity

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani said that his administration aims to employ 7,000 youths to help security forces tackle insecurity.

Kaduna, in Nigeria’s northwestern region, is dealing with banditry, kidnapping, and a slew of other security issues.

Governor Sani, who has been in office for nearly three months, said his government will engage youths in battling criminality as part of its efforts to stem the tide.

The governor, who has been a champion for state police since his days as a senator, stated that the recruitment process would begin soon.

Governor Sani said “Coming to Kaduna, I also revived the Kaduna State Vigilance Service.

“As we are speaking right now, in the next week, we are going to recruit at least 7,000 youths who are going to be running our Kaduna State Vigilance Service.”

According to the governor, the development was made necessary because “security agencies are lacking the boots” in their efforts to combat insecurity.

“And of course, they need the support of our local vigilance service. As of today, we have only 2,000 but we are recruiting another 7,000 to make them 9,000,” the former lawmaker explained.

“And I am happy both the commissioner of police, the director of DSS, and even the GOC here in Kaduna, are all involved in making sure that all our vigilance service is having adequate training. We are using the police college to train them and that is very key.”

Aside from that, he claimed that the state government is collaborating with various stakeholders, including religious organizations, to rid the state of criminals.

He also stated that negotiations are taking place with governors in the north to fine-tune methods of combating insecurity.

“As I am speaking with you, we are on the same page. We are trying our best to make sure we have a joint operation,” the governor said.