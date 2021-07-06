fbpx
Kaduna Abduction: Police Rescue 26 Students

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Kaduna Abduction: Police Rescue 26 Students

July 6, 2021086
Kaduna Abduction: Police Rescue 26 Students

The Kaduna State Police have announced the rescue of 26 students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Chikun LGA.

BizWatch Nigeria on Monday reported that two persons are said to have lost their lives after bandits invaded a private college in Kaduna State, Bethel Baptist School while kidnapping an unspecified number of students.

Kaduna Police Spokesman, Mohammed Jalige revealed that the police “gave the bandits a hot pursuit” and rescued 26 students.

“In the early hours of today Monday 5th July, 2021 at about 01:43am the Command received a report that armed bandits in large number had gained access into Bethel Baptist Secondary School Kujuma in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State,” he said in a statement.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Bandits Invade Kaduna School Kill 2, Kidnap Students

“They shot berserkly, overpowered the school’s security guards and made their way into the students hostel where they abducted an unspecified number of students into the forest.

“On the receipt of the unfortunate incident, a joint team of the Nigeria Police, Army and Navy Operatives were immediately mobilised to the area with a mission to rescue the abducted students unhurt. The Operatives gave the bandits a hot pursuit occasioned by a tactical application of weapons and succeeded in rescuing twenty six (26) students including a female teacher safely.

“However, the rescue Operation is still ongoing to ensure that all victims are safely returned. Officers involved in the said operation are charged to ensure no stone is left unturned with a view to successfully accomplish the rescue mission since resources will be availed them without delay.

“The Command is therefore encouraging parents not to be deterred by the recent bandits’ activities in the state targeting schools and learning institutions as strategic measures will be emplaced to forestall further occurrence of such dastardly act of criminality against innocent children.

“The Command is saddened by the incident and call on all stakeholders on security to unite particularly at this very critical time to safeguard schools in order to guarantee a safe and secured learning environment and other meaningful businesses.”

About Author

Kaduna Abduction: Police Rescue 26 Students
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 2, 20140110

SSS Parades Priest, Monarch, Others For Child Theft

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The State Security Service (SSS) Akwa Ibom State Command has arrested Joseph Okon, a Catholic priest with St. Peters Parish, Anambra State, Chief Uchenna On
Read More
October 1, 2014194

Sallah: Lagos Prohibits Sale Of Rams On Highways

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State government said on Tuesday that the prohibition of sale or display of rams on highways in the state was still in force. It therefore, restat
Read More
Grobank Officially Becomes Access Bank South Africa Limited BANKING & FINANCENEWSNEWSLETTERPRESS ARTICLES
May 5, 20210636

Grobank Officially Becomes Access Bank South Africa Limited

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South Africa-based Growbank has been officially christened Access Bank South Africa Limited, after it was acquired by one of Nigeria’s leading banks A
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.