KACCIMA Indicates Interest In Acquiring Kano International Airport

August 17, 20210174
The Kano State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) has signified interest in acquiring the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA),

The Kano International Airport is one of the four airports that the Federal Government plans to concession and has called for interested companies to submit prequalification documents.

The Federal Government had on Monday released a request for qualification for the concession of four International Airport terminals and related services.

This is in partnership with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and National Policy on Public-Private Partnership (N4P).

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Engr. Hassan Musa, in a document listed the four major commercial airports as Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja; Murtala Muhammed Internatıonal Aırport Lagos; Malam Amınu Kano Internatıonal Aırport and Port Harcourt Internatıonal Aırport

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman of the Chambers Usman Darma at a press conference on Monday stated that the Chamber had assets valued at over N50 billion and had the capacity to maintain the facility if selected.

Darma said, “Already, we have consulted with our key stakeholders, including our father, Aminu Dantata, commercial and private airliners, hoteliers and other relevant stakeholders in a bid to take over the concession of the facility.

According to him, the chamber has constituted a technical committee to examine the guidelines set out by the Federal Government and to advise them on how to acquire the facility.

He added foreign partners would be engaged as they were better skilled in the management of such a huge project.

Darma explained that Kano people would benefit a great deal from their exploit as they would enjoy a subsidised cost for services rendered as well as help generate revenue for the government.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

