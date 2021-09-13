Kabba Jailbreak: Some Fugitives Have Been Recaptured – Information Commissioner

September 13, 2021 84

The Kogi state government has reported that some fugitives have been recaptured after they escaped following an attack on a correctional centre in the state.

The Kabba Custodial Centre came under attack by armed men in the early hours of Monday, aiding the escape of many inmates and killing two soldiers.

The incident was confirmed by the state commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, who stated that security agencies were working to apprehend those behind the facility break-in.

According to Kingsley Fanwo, while some of the fleeing inmates were recaptured, others turned themselves in voluntarily to the authorities.

“We can confirm that some gunmen attacked the Kabba Custodial Centre but investigations are still on to clearly ascertain the number of inmates that escaped from the centre. We also lost two security operatives. That is the number we have at the moment,” the statement reads.

“The state security adviser, commander Jerry Omodara (rtd) is currently at the centre with the Kogi state commissioner of police and the commander, army records, Lokoja.

“Security agencies have zeroed in to ensure those who escaped are rearrested as well as trail the masterminds of the attack. We have confidence in our security agencies to unmask the masterminds responsible for the attack and get them apprehended.

“Our security network has led to the rearrest of the majority of the inmates that escaped as some have also come back to the centre on their own.

“Security agencies, traditional rulers, and local hunters are working in synergy to ensure normalcy.”

The state commissioner for information called on residents of the state and neighboring states to volunteer information that will ensure the apprehension of the masterminds of the onslaught.

“Our people should go about their normal businesses as security agencies are doing their best to ensure the security of lives and property in the face of the unfortunate breach,” he said.