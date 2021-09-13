fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Kabba Jailbreak: Some Fugitives Have Been Recaptured – Information Commissioner

September 13, 2021084
Kabba Jailbreak: Some Fugitives Have Been Recaptured - Information Commissioner

The Kogi state government has reported that some fugitives have been recaptured after they escaped following an attack on a correctional centre in the state.

The Kabba Custodial Centre came under attack by armed men in the early hours of Monday, aiding the escape of many inmates and killing two soldiers.

The incident was confirmed by the state commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, who stated that security agencies were working to apprehend those behind the facility break-in.

According to Kingsley Fanwo, while some of the fleeing inmates were recaptured, others turned themselves in voluntarily to the authorities.

READ ALSO: Nobody Is Safe In Nigeria, Lamido Laments

“We can confirm that some gunmen attacked the Kabba Custodial Centre but investigations are still on to clearly ascertain the number of inmates that escaped from the centre. We also lost two security operatives. That is the number we have at the moment,” the statement reads.

“The state security adviser, commander Jerry Omodara (rtd) is currently at the centre with the Kogi state commissioner of police and the commander, army records, Lokoja.

“Security agencies have zeroed in to ensure those who escaped are rearrested as well as trail the masterminds of the attack. We have confidence in our security agencies to unmask the masterminds responsible for the attack and get them apprehended.

“Our security network has led to the rearrest of the majority of the inmates that escaped as some have also come back to the centre on their own.

“Security agencies, traditional rulers, and local hunters are working in synergy to ensure normalcy.”

The state commissioner for information called on residents of the state and neighboring states to volunteer information that will ensure the apprehension of the masterminds of the onslaught.

“Our people should go about their normal businesses as security agencies are doing their best to ensure the security of lives and property in the face of the unfortunate breach,” he said.

About Author

Kabba Jailbreak: Some Fugitives Have Been Recaptured – Information Commissioner
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 11, 20130132

Jonathan Summons G-7 Governors For Reconciliation Meeting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In a bid to end the protrcated crisis in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Goodluck Jonathan has summoned the G-7 governors to a peace mee
Read More
September 24, 20140161

Lucky Fibre Adds AAFREEN To Its Portfolio

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lucky Fibres, makers of Nobel Carpets & Rugs has introduced a new premium range of Centre rugs known as AAFREEN into the Nigerian market. The new produc
Read More
February 4, 20151142

Boko Haram: Chadian Troops Cross Nigerian Border To Fight Insurgents

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The fight against Boko Haram seems to be getting tougher as about 2,000 Chadian troops crossed into Nigeria on Tuesday, February 3, to fight Boko Haram insu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.