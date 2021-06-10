JUSUN Calls Off Strike After NJC Wades In

June 10, 2021 68

The intervention of the National Judicial Council (NJC) has led members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to suspend a strike action that has endured for three months.

JUSUN, in a statement, shared that deliberations on crucial matters and interference from stakeholders led to its decision to suspend the strike action.

It said, “NEC-in-session discussed extensively and after putting so many issues into consideration i.e. the intervention of NJC and other stakeholders, the NEC has resolved that the strike is hereby suspended.

“NEC-in-session commends the NWC/NEC and all JUSUN members for all their sacrifice, understanding and patience.”

The NEC-in-session condemned the actions of the governors of Kaduna, Plateau and Benue States for withholding salaries of Judiciary in their various states for months and urge all governors involved to do the needful.

“NEC-in-session agreed that there shall be the introduction of peculiar allowance throughout the State and Federal Courts.

“NEC-in-session frowns at the deduction of salary of JUSUN members of Bayelsa State and request that the deducted sum be restored forthwith.

“NEC- in- session unanimously reiterates that no member of JUSUN should be victimized on strike action.”