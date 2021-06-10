fbpx
JUSUN Calls Off Strike After NJC Wades In

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERLEGALNEWSNEWSLETTER

JUSUN Calls Off Strike After NJC Wades In

June 10, 2021068
JUSUN Calls Off Strike After NJC Wades In

The intervention of the National Judicial Council (NJC) has led members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to suspend a strike action that has endured for three months.

JUSUN, in a statement, shared that deliberations on crucial matters and interference from stakeholders led to its decision to suspend the strike action.

It said, “NEC-in-session discussed extensively and after putting so many issues into consideration i.e. the intervention of NJC and other stakeholders, the NEC has resolved that the strike is hereby suspended.

“NEC-in-session commends the NWC/NEC and all JUSUN members for all their sacrifice, understanding and patience.”

The NEC-in-session condemned the actions of the governors of Kaduna, Plateau and Benue States for withholding salaries of Judiciary in their various states for months and urge all governors involved to do the needful.

READ ALSO: Call Off Strike, Open Courts, FG To Judiciary Workers

“NEC-in-session agreed that there shall be the introduction of peculiar allowance throughout the State and Federal Courts.

“NEC-in-session frowns at the deduction of salary of JUSUN members of Bayelsa State and request that the deducted sum be restored forthwith.

“NEC- in- session unanimously reiterates that no member of JUSUN should be victimized on strike action.”

About Author

JUSUN Calls Off Strike After NJC Wades In
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Ganduje Accuses FG COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 29, 20190178

Ganduje Calls for Ban on Southward Movement of Herdsmen

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has said seasonal movements of herdsmen from the north to the central and southern parts of the country should b
Read More
August 4, 2014078

NIMASA Calls For Merger Of Shipping Firms

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s apex maritime regulatory authority Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has urged Nigerian shipping firms to merge so  they
Read More
NEWS
April 24, 20180173

N4.5 billion Saved From Discontinued Sponsorship of Pilgrims – Commissioner

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Commissioner for Home Affairs, AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, at the 2018 ministerial press briefing to mark Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s third anniversary dis
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.