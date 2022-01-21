JusticeForHanifa: All You Need To Know

January 21, 2022 133

Nigerians have become enraged with the horrific story of Hanifa, a 5year old girl who was abducted late last year by her teacher and his accomplices.

They have taken to Twitter to demand justice for the innocent girl who was murdered by her teacher and his accomplices who had received ₦6million ransom from Hanifa’s family before killing her.

Here is all you need to know about Hanifa, the case, reactions, and what the state government is doing.

Who is Hanifa?

Hanifa Abubakar is a 5year old girl who was abducted late last year and killed by her abductors. She was abducted at Kwanar Dakata in the metropolis by her teacher, Abdulmalik, who is a principal suspect in the crime, according to the police.

Nigerians are devastated and demand justice for the young girl who has just been killed. According to The kano Anti-kidnapping Law States that anyone that kidnaps someone and the victim dies in the process death penalty is the punishment for the kidnapper. #JusticeForHanifa.

It is the prayer of Nigerians that justice is done and Allah grants the family of this beautiful girl the fortitude to bear the loss.

Abductor

One of the suspects who is said to be her private teacher confessed that the victim was his student in a private school in Dahiru Bauch Islamic School in Kwanar Dakata Nassarawa, kano state.

Adulmalik Mohammed, a 30-year-old man confessed to working with Hashim Isyaku a 37-year-old man to execute his plan.

The victim was said to have recognized her teacher who kidnapped her, poisoned her to death butchered her, and buried her in a shallow grave.

The incident also had one Fatima Musa who also conspired to kidnap the young girl for their selfish interest.

State Government

The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of a private school, Noble Kids Academy, in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state, where abductors of a pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, were said to have killed and buried her remains.

The State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru, announced the closure of the school in a statement after policemen discovered the corpse of the victim buried in the private school.

Kiru, who expressed sadness over the incident, said apart from the closure of the school, the state government would commence an investigation of unregistered private schools and teachers to check such criminal activities.

He appealed to parents whose children attend the private school to stop them from doing so pending the completion of the investigation.

“On investigation, Abdulmalik confessed that the victim, Hanifa was his student at a private school in Kwanar Dakata, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.

He kidnapped her and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of Six Million Naira (₦6,000,000),” the Public Relations Officer of the Kano Police Command, Haruna Kiyawa, said on Friday.

“On the 18/12/2021, having realised that the victim recognized him, he claimed to have poisoned her to death, conspired with one Hashim Isyaku and buried her in a shallow grave within the private school premises located at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.”

Reactions

Across social media, the hashtag #JusticeForHanifa began to trend late Thursday, with many sympathising with the family and calling for justice to be served.

Here are some comments from Twitter.

The Kano Anti-Kidnapping Law states that anyone that kidnaps someone & the victim dies in the process death penalty is the punishment for the kidnapper! I call for the death penalty for the barbarians that kidnapped & killed this little angel #JusticeForHanifa 😪 pic.twitter.com/dj1HoGtwMd — Peacock (@dawisu) January 20, 2022

Hanifa was abducted in December 2 by her own school teacher. She was held in his house and a ransom of 6m was requested from the family. However, realizing that the girl recognized hm, he poisoned her, then butchered and buried her in a shallow grave #JusticeForHanifa pic.twitter.com/iXoYWA6EV0 — DR.PENKING™ #EndPaternityFraudinNigeria (@drpenking) January 21, 2022

May Allah (SWT) grant the family of this beautiful girl the fortitude to bear the loss.

The culprit should be dealt with severely or even executed, What is this world turning into? This is just not right, my heart is so broken.#JusticeForHanifa#JusticeForHanifa pic.twitter.com/6uqotWVayA — Yazeed (@Yazeed_Zeezah) January 21, 2022

After kidnapping Hanifa for many weeks, She has been murdered! This is indeed a heavy slap to the face of Nigeria, and security sector. Verily, Hanifa has lost in doom and gloom😭 The challenge question is: Who killed Hanifa? #JusticeforHanifa pic.twitter.com/xNHK2YHzBu — Adam Sharada (@SharadaAdam) January 20, 2022

Here is the Facebook handle of the monster who kidnapped & killed the 5-year old Hanifa😭💔



Just take a look at his bio, omoh this world is a scary place🤦💔😥#JusticeForHanifa pic.twitter.com/k5RQbFtm9p — Ojiah Ridwan🤍🇳🇬 (@OjiahRidwan) January 21, 2022

Little hanifa was buried here, My condolences to her family and all those who supported us while trying to #findhanifa and we are still seeking #JusticeForHanifa May her gentle soul rest in jannah. pic.twitter.com/h6TNQWo4sC — Dan Maliki (@MujahidSSaad) January 20, 2022

The father of Hanifa told BBC she was their only child, and her mother has been hospitalized because of her abduction.



Nigerians have been demanding justice for her using the hashtag #JusticeForHanifa — Abdulbaki Jari (@Bahaushee) January 21, 2022

I really think lack of public executions in Nigeria by the courts are allowing people to commit atrocities without any thought of punishment. #JusticeForHanifa — Uimitor (@kayrabiu) January 20, 2022

5-year-old Hanifa was allegedly kidnapped & killed by her school teacher.The accused has confessed to abducting her & demanding N6m.When she recognised him,he poisoned her & buried her in a shallow grave.He led police to the grave where her body was recovered#JusticeForHanifa pic.twitter.com/c29Ggd48QI — 💞 Queen Teemah 💞 (@FatimaI15056564) January 21, 2022

The heartless killers still have the effrontery to repeatedly threatened Hanifa’s parents having killed the little girl. They should be executed in a public square in Kano without delay. Really painful #JusticeforHanifa — UNCLE DEJI (@DejiAdesogan) January 21, 2022

This article was written in collaboration with Okusanya Fetisayo.