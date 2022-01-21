JusticeForHanifa: All You Need To Know

Nigerians have become enraged with the horrific story of Hanifa, a 5year old girl who was abducted late last year by her teacher and his accomplices.
They have taken to Twitter to demand justice for the innocent girl who was murdered by her teacher and his accomplices who had received ₦6million ransom from Hanifa’s family before killing her.
Here is all you need to know about Hanifa, the case, reactions, and what the state government is doing.
Who is Hanifa?
Hanifa Abubakar is a 5year old girl who was abducted late last year and killed by her abductors. She was abducted at Kwanar Dakata in the metropolis by her teacher, Abdulmalik, who is a principal suspect in the crime, according to the police.
Nigerians are devastated and demand justice for the young girl who has just been killed. According to The kano Anti-kidnapping Law States that anyone that kidnaps someone and the victim dies in the process death penalty is the punishment for the kidnapper. #JusticeForHanifa.
It is the prayer of Nigerians that justice is done and Allah grants the family of this beautiful girl the fortitude to bear the loss.
Abductor
One of the suspects who is said to be her private teacher confessed that the victim was his student in a private school in Dahiru Bauch Islamic School in Kwanar Dakata Nassarawa, kano state.
Adulmalik Mohammed, a 30-year-old man confessed to working with Hashim Isyaku a 37-year-old man to execute his plan.
The victim was said to have recognized her teacher who kidnapped her, poisoned her to death butchered her, and buried her in a shallow grave.
The incident also had one Fatima Musa who also conspired to kidnap the young girl for their selfish interest.
State Government
The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of a private school, Noble Kids Academy, in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state, where abductors of a pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, were said to have killed and buried her remains.
The State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru, announced the closure of the school in a statement after policemen discovered the corpse of the victim buried in the private school.
Kiru, who expressed sadness over the incident, said apart from the closure of the school, the state government would commence an investigation of unregistered private schools and teachers to check such criminal activities.
He appealed to parents whose children attend the private school to stop them from doing so pending the completion of the investigation.
“On investigation, Abdulmalik confessed that the victim, Hanifa was his student at a private school in Kwanar Dakata, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.
He kidnapped her and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of Six Million Naira (₦6,000,000),” the Public Relations Officer of the Kano Police Command, Haruna Kiyawa, said on Friday.
“On the 18/12/2021, having realised that the victim recognized him, he claimed to have poisoned her to death, conspired with one Hashim Isyaku and buried her in a shallow grave within the private school premises located at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.”
Reactions
Across social media, the hashtag #JusticeForHanifa began to trend late Thursday, with many sympathising with the family and calling for justice to be served.
Nigerians are devastated and demand justice for the young girl who has just been killed.
Here are some comments from Twitter.
