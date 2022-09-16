Justice Clara Ogunbiyi Appointed As Acting PSC Chairman

Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, a retired Supreme Court Justice, has been appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Her appointment comes less than 24 hours after former Inspector General of Police Musiliu Smith resigned.

The ex-PSC Chairman was said to have clashed with Force leadership over the recruitment process.

Until her appointment, Justice Ogunbiyi was the Commission’s Commissioner 1 and the person reporting to the former Chairman.

She will serve as acting PSC Chairperson until President Muhammadu Buhari appoints a new helmsman.

Ogunbiyi, who believes the commission deserves the best, has pledged that management will do everything possible to make the staff proud.

“We will do our best by the grace of God and I believe our best will be good enough,” she said.

Former chairman

The former chairman submitted his resignation to President Muhammadu Buhari last week, but it was approved on Tuesday.

Smith later tendered his resignation in front of the Board members on Wednesday.

Austin Braimoh, the board’s spokesman and South South Commissioner, confirmed the chairman’s resignation, explaining that Mr Smith tendered his resignation to the President on health grounds.

He went on to say that only President Buhari has the authority to appoint a new chairman, though members of the board have tentatively appointed retired Justice Lara Ogunbiyi as acting chairperson of the commission.

The commission and the Office of the Inspector-General of Police have been at odds over who has the authority to conduct Force recruitment.

The Police Service Commission recently advertised for constables and encouraged interested applicants to apply on its website.

However, the police, in a statement, urged the public to disregard the notice, claiming that the recruitment process was solely the responsibility of the Force.