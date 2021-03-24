Just In: Senate Confirms Nababa As CG Of Nigerian Correctional Service

March 24, 2021 116

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Haliru Nababa as the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

This was announced in a Tweet by the Nigeria Senate. “The Nomination of Haliru Nababa is CONFIRMED as Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service,” the Tweet read.

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria! #TodayInSenatePlenary pic.twitter.com/mpr1bfHYiY — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 24, 2021

“The Nominee possesses the educational qualification for the position; the Nominee is not affiliated to any political party, the nominee is within the age bracket for the recommendation." – Senator Kashim Shettima — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 24, 2021

Senator Abba Moro seconds.



Senate resolves into Committee of the Whole to consider the report. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 24, 2021

Senate reverts to Plenary to report Progress.#TodayInSenatePlenary — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) March 24, 2021

Nababa was confirmed following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Interior which screened him under the Chairmanship of Senator Kashim Shettima.

READ ALSO: CBN Disbursed 80% Of N1 Trillion Manufacturing Intervention Stimulus

The President’s letter was read at plenary then by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

More details to follow…