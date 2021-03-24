Just In: Senate Confirms Nababa As CG Of Nigerian Correctional Service

fbpx
March 24, 2021
The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Haliru Nababa as the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

This was announced in a Tweet by the Nigeria Senate. “The Nomination of Haliru Nababa is CONFIRMED as Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service,” the Tweet read.

Nababa was confirmed following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Interior which screened him under the Chairmanship of Senator Kashim Shettima.

CBN Disbursed 80% Of N1 Trillion Manufacturing Intervention Stimulus

The President’s letter was read at plenary then by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

More details to follow…

Adepeju Aina
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

