Just In: Senate Confirms Nababa As CG Of Nigerian Correctional Service

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Haliru Nababa as the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).
This was announced in a Tweet by the Nigeria Senate. “The Nomination of Haliru Nababa is CONFIRMED as Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service,” the Tweet read.
Nababa was confirmed following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Interior which screened him under the Chairmanship of Senator Kashim Shettima.
The President’s letter was read at plenary then by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.
