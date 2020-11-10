Just In: Sanwo-Olu To Scrap Pension For Former Govs, Deputy Govs of Lagos State

November 10, 2020 23

The Governor of Lagos State , Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed plans to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007) Act in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Tuesday while presenting the government’s budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year to members of the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa, Ikeja.

The law provides for the payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies.

More to follow…