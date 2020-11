November 2, 2020 75

Governors of northern states have called for the censorship of social media to “avoid the spread of fake news”.

At a meeting in Kaduna on Monday, the governors said the effect of uncontrolled social media is devastating.

They also condemned the “subversive” actions of some #EndSARS protesters, saying some people took advantage of peaceful protest to push their “separative agenda”.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable