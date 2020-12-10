Just In: Maina Slumps in Court (VIDEO)

December 10, 2020 33

Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has slumped in slumped during his trial in a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The embattled former chairman PRTT who jumped bail has been in custody since his repatriation.

READ ALSO: Maina Files No Case Submission as EFCC Closes Case

Maina through his legal counsel on Wednesday informed the court of his intention to file a no-case submission, claiming that he has no case to answer in the allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

BREAKING NEWS: Former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina slumped in court during his trial.pic.twitter.com/OnZzQnaG3r — BizWatch Nigeria (@BizWatchNigeria) December 10, 2020

The incident occured a few minutes into the trial on Thursday whilehe was sitting beside the defendant’s dock.

More to follow…