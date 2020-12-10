Just In: Maina Slumps in Court (VIDEO)

Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has slumped in slumped during his trial in a Federal High Court in Abuja.
The embattled former chairman PRTT who jumped bail has been in custody since his repatriation.
READ ALSO: Maina Files No Case Submission as EFCC Closes Case
Maina through his legal counsel on Wednesday informed the court of his intention to file a no-case submission, claiming that he has no case to answer in the allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
The incident occured a few minutes into the trial on Thursday whilehe was sitting beside the defendant’s dock.
More to follow…
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.