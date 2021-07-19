JUST IN: Kanu’s Lawyer Accuses DSS Of Denying IPOB Leader UK Assistance

July 19, 2021 165

The legal counsel to the embattled leader of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has stated that the Department of State Services (DSS) denied Nnamdi Kanu access to seeking assistance from the UK.

According to the Punch, the lawyer stated on Monday following his visit to the IPOB leader at the Secret Service headquarters.

Ejimakor stated that Kanu was refused the opportunity to sign a document requesting assistance from the UK consulate.

The British Government had expressed its readiness to offer “consular assistance” for Kanu but need him to assent to the assistance by signing some forms.

Head of Communications, British High Commission in Abuja, Dean Hurlock, had told The PUNCH that “The British High Commission in Abuja is currently in the process of seeking clarification from the Nigerian government about the circumstances of the arrest.

“With regard to any questions about whether the British High Commission are providing assistance in this case, we can confirm that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stands ready to provide consular assistance.”