March 18, 2022 51

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has on Friday annulled an order barring the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) billed for March 26, 2022.

The presiding judge, Justice Bello Kawu who gave the judgement on Friday, said that a political party cannot be sued by its member.

Justice Kawu relied on a recent supreme court judgment ( Aguma Vs APC), to conclude his ruling.

