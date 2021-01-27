fbpx
Just In: Gov. Samuel Ortom Tests Positive For COVID-19

January 27, 2021016
Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue State has tested positive for the COVID-19.

Governor Ortom revealed this via his social media page and his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase announced it on Wednesday.

Some of the Governor’s aides which included his personal physician, aide de camp, orderly, permanent secretaries had tested positive for the virus.

Akase in a statement made available to journalists in Makurdi said that “the latest result of his (Governor Ortom) COVID-19 test has returned positive.

“This follows the test results of most of the Governor’s close aides who also returned positive in the last few weeks.

“Though the Governor has not shown any symptoms of the disease, he has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.

The statement added that the Governor advised those who have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for test.

