Just In: Donald Trump, Melania Test Positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump of the United States has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — just roughly 31 days to the 2020 presidential election.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
The president confirmed this on Twitter after one of his aides Hope Hicks initially tested positive for the virus.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
More to follow…
Source: The Cable
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.