Just In: Donald Trump, Melania Test Positive for COVID-19

October 2, 2020013
President Donald Trump of the United States has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — just roughly 31 days to the 2020 presidential election.

The president confirmed this on Twitter after one of his aides Hope Hicks initially tested positive for the virus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

More to follow…

Source: The Cable

