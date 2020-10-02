Just In: Donald Trump, Melania Test Positive for COVID-19

October 2, 2020 13

President Donald Trump of the United States has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — just roughly 31 days to the 2020 presidential election.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The president confirmed this on Twitter after one of his aides Hope Hicks initially tested positive for the virus.

Source: The Cable