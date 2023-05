President Muhammadu Buhari will bestow national honours on President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Tolu Ogunlesi, the president’s special assistant for digital and new media made this known on Thursday

Tinubu will be awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), while Shettima will be awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

Also on that day, Thursday May 25, 2023, there will be an official handover of Transition Documents to the incoming Administration.



