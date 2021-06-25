fbpx
Just In: Buhari Postpones Medical Trip To London

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Just In: Buhari Postpones Medical Trip To London

June 25, 2021052
Just In: Buhari Postpones Medical Trip To London

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his medical trip to London, which was scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021.

This is according to a short statement by Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

According to Adesina, a new date will be announced in due course.

READ ALSO: 2,500 Indians Injected With Fake COVID-19 Vaccines

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Adesina had announced that President Buhari’s trip to London was for a scheduled medical follow-up, adding that he would be back in the country during the second week of July.

Related tags :

About Author

Just In: Buhari Postpones Medical Trip To London
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

CBN BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 19, 20180275

CBN, NCC, other Agencies Yet to Remit N2.78 trillion to Federation Account

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram No fewer than 50 Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) are yet to remit about N2.78 trillion to the Federation Account as operating surpluses in line with the
Read More
COVERLEGAL
January 14, 20190194

CCT Fixes New Date for Onnoghen’s Arraignment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has re-fixed the arraignment of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, to Jan. 22. The change of date f
Read More
April 16, 2014090

Lagos State Government To Disburse N1.62b To 426 Retirees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lagos State is reportedly set to release Retirement Bond Certificate worth N1.62 billion to another batch of 426 retirees being their accrued rights for pas
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.