Just In: Buhari Postpones Medical Trip To London

June 25, 2021 52

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his medical trip to London, which was scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021.

This is according to a short statement by Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

According to Adesina, a new date will be announced in due course.

READ ALSO: 2,500 Indians Injected With Fake COVID-19 Vaccines

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Adesina had announced that President Buhari’s trip to London was for a scheduled medical follow-up, adding that he would be back in the country during the second week of July.