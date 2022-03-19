JUST IN: 3 Dead, Others Injured As BUA Cement Factory Explodes

March 19, 2022 125

An explosion that rocked BUA Cement factory in Sokoto in the early hours of Friday, March 18, 2022, has claimed the lives of three persons, living three others injured.

The deceased, according to eyewitnesses, were workers of the BUA Cement factory.

While equipment and valuables of the company were destroyed by the inferno, the incident was suspected to have been caused by an uploading fuel tanker.

One of the eyewitnesses stated that a worker was repairing a stationed tank when the explosion ignited.

Nuhu Lawal, prevention officer of Sokoto state fire service, confirmed the incident, saying although his men arrived at the scene on time, the inferno from the explosion overpowered the company’s safety officers.