June 12: FG Declares Public Holiday To Mark Democracy Day

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday, June 13, 2022 as a public holiday to celebrate Nigeria’s Democracy Day which comes up on June 12.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made this known on Thursday via a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr M. L. Shuaib Belgore.

The Minister congratulated Nigerians and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a secured, united and prosperous nation.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united, secured, peaceful and an indivisible entity, noting that no development can take place in an acrimonious environment.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down, but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity,” Aregbesola was quoted as saying.

“There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.