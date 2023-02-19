Jumoke Akande Emerges Avanti Communications’ Chief Marketing Officer

Avanti Communications, a satellite operator based in the United Kingdom, has appointed Jumoke Akande as its chief marketing officer in Nigeria.

In a statement, the company said Akande will be the chief marketing officer of its new offices in Lagos, Nigeria.

She will be responsible for developing an integrated channel strategy across key sectors such as mobility, enterprise, defense, and education in her new role.

Avanti Communications expressed confidence in her appointment, stating that Akande has over 20 years of experience developing and deploying go-to-market strategies in the telecoms sector.

“Prior to joining Avanti, Akande was an associate director at GICL/IHS Towers, where she oversaw their fibre and rural telephony marketing strategy,” according to the company’s statement.

“She has also held senior roles at MainOne, Dell Technologies and consulted for leading MNOS in Africa including MTN Nigeria.

Libby Barr, Avanti’s chief operating officer, commented on the appointment, saying Akande’s new role will be critical in accelerating the firm’s rollout across Africa.

“I am delighted to welcome Jumoke to our expanding team of senior executives in Nigeria. “Jumoke is a proven leader with over 20 years of marketing experience, and he joins us at an exciting time,” Barr said.

“What made Jumoke stand out was her extensive experience managing teams across markets and launching large-scale campaigns in Africa. We can’t wait to see her strategic acumen put to use in this newly created position.

“Her experience will be critical in assisting Avanti in meeting its growth objectives over the next few years.”