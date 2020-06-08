Jumia Prioritizes Sellers’ Growth For 8th Anniversary Campaign

As part of activities marking the company’s 8th Anniversary Celebrations, Africa’s eCommerce unicorn, Jumia has called on vendors and sellers on the platform to leverage the commercial opportunities offered by the Anniversary Campaign for the growth of their business.

The company made the call during the 8th Jumia Anniversary Conference held online with vendors and sellers on Saturday. During the interactive session, Jumia team educated vendors on the platform on how to key into marketing activities lined up for the campaign, to benefit from the high sales turnover usually experienced during the anniversary period. Jumia Anniversary is one of the biggest yearly campaigns of the company and is slated for June 22nd – July 5th, 2020.

Speaking on the Anniversary Campaign tagged “Stronger Together”, Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi said realities enforced on global economy by COVID-19 makes eCommerce a veritable channel to boost business and the Jumia anniversary campaign will be a catalyst for vendors to raise the bar of their sales to the next level.

“This is an unprecedented time for a vendor to be online. Just to give you a grasp of the milestone achieved by Jumia only in the month of May. We recorded a daily highest number of vendors with at least one sale across the full year; we recorded the daily highest number of buying customers across the full year; we also recorded daily highest number of individual products purchased on the platform since the beginning of the year. What I have listed means that more people are actually coming on the platform at a faster pace than expected and buying all sorts of products and varieties across categories.

“Therefore, we want to celebrate the anniversary by continuing to serve the needs of our customers who want to shop more in complete safety from their homes, by providing the two simplest, but the most important things: best prices and wider assortment. This anniversary will be a celebration of solidarity and support, and each of you vendors and sellers can benefit from this event at the very best to boost and raise the bar of your sales to the next level,” he said

On her part, Chief Operating Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Omolola Oladunjoye, engaged vendors on what to do and how they can key into the chain of promotional activities in Jumia Anniversary Campaign for their business growth. Her words: “We have outlined mechanisms that vendors can select from to double or triple their turnover within this period. For instance, sellers who opt for the sponsorship or promotional program will experience increased visibility and sales. We have testimonies from sellers who joined these programmes for the last Black Friday. It’s a period of surge in traffic with millions of customers coming on the platform daily.

“We advise that they join with their best and fastest selling products that fit into current trend and season, do competitive pricing, upload as many assortments as possible including high-quality images and detailed descriptions, and also stock up to as not to miss out on the sale uplift. We also strongly advise that sellers do shipment of orders within 24 hours to meet the timely needs of customers to prevent cancelled orders and returned shipments.”

She added that dedicated support lines have been put in place to provide further clarifications for sellers and prospective vendors willing to sign up their wares on the Jumia platform during the period.

Established in 2012, Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa.