Jumia, Pizza Hut Partner To Boost Operational Performance

The Managing Director of Jumia’s Food Marketplace, Guy Futi, has announced an on-demand pizza delivery partnership between Jumia’s food marketplace and Pizza Hut.

The partnership is expected to boost operational performance and last mile delivery in Nigeria.

Futi made the disclosure at a press conference held at Pizza Hut, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Giving more details about the partnership, Futi said, “As the premier food delivery business in Nigeria, we are opening up our platform to enable our customers to order pizza from Pizza Hut while ensuring that it is delivered at record time.

“Currently, our average delivery time is less than 45 minutes which is the quickest in Nigeria. We are reinforcing our operations to further cut our average delivery time to guarantee that both food and pizza are delivered at best times to our customers while not compromising quality.”

On his part, Tony Ozanne, the Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Restaurant Africa, which manages and operates Pizza Hut in Nigeria, explained that as a recent entrant into the Nigerian market, they conducted extensive research to identify key players in the market and Jumia’s food marketplace was one of them, thus the partnership.

He remarked, “Jumia’s Food marketplace has the platform and the customers. We felt that since we are new in Nigeria, we can ride on their back to get the traction we want. As from today, you can either walk into our three locations in Lagos (Ikoyi, Ikeja City Mall and Lekki) to buy Pizza or take the convenient step by ordering on Jumia’s Food marketplace.”

On expansion plans in Nigeria, Ozanne said, “In the next five years, we are looking at expanding our footprint to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and, of course, open more outlets in Lagos. And as we touch these cities and towns in Nigeria, so will our partnership with Jumia’s food marketplace grow.”

Jumia’s mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to consumers while helping businesses grow as they use their platform to reach and serve consumers.

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform active in six regions (14 countries). The platform consists of their marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, their logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and their payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on their platform in selected markets.

On the other hand, Pizza Hut Nigeria is operated locally by Marathon Restaurants Africa (a franchisee of Yum Restaurants International). Pizza Hut is the world’s largest pizza chain with approximately 17,000 plus restaurants in over 100 countries worldwide.

The company has locations in Lekki, Ikoyi and Ikeja City Mall. Pizza Hut provides the highest quality pizzas, pastas, wings and sides, which are available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery via Jumia Food.