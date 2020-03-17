Jumia Partners Reckitt Benckiser to Provide Consumers Access to Hygiene Products in Africa

The partnership is a joint global response against the spread of COVID-19 in 8 of the markets where Jumia operates.

Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa has today announced a major partnership with Reckitt Benckiser, the global health products manufacturer to help consumers access hygienic products at the lowest price.

The partnership will provide a steady supply of hygiene products such as soap bars, disinfectants, and liquid hand wash at affordable pricing. These products are facing a growing demand from consumers taking hygiene precautions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Jumia will be taking 0% commission on Dettol, JIK and Harpic, and will reinvest the initial commission into discounts on the consumer price.

Reckitt Benckiser is financing free shipping nationwide on all listed products. Consumers will be able to access all products from the “Stay Safe” page on Jumia, co-owned with Reckitt Benckiser.

“At Jumia, our primary concern is the health and well-being of our teammates, consumers, partners and communities. We strive to continue operating so that customers continue to use ecommerce as a safe way to shop in this challenging time. We are proud to work closely with Reckitt Benckiser through the “Stay Safe” campaign, which shares consistent information about COVID-19 and provides access to key hygiene products at the most affordable price possible for our consumers,” said Romain Christodoulou, SVP Jumia Group.

The partnership will also provide critical information around Coronavirus. Reckitt Benckiser has created the Mythbuster website to help update consumers on risks and best practices to avoid the virus from spreading. Jumia is creating several awareness campaigns which direct consumers to both the ‘Stay Safe’ page and the ‘Mythbuster’ website.

“Reckitt Bencksier is delighted to partner with Jumia to ensure that access to the highest quality hygiene and health products is a right, not a privilege. By financing nationwide free shipping in all markets where Jumia operates, from capital cities to more rural areas, Reckitt Benckiser is providing fair access to supply for all consumers, regardless of their location,” said Bart Meermans, SVP RB Health Africa/ Middle East / Turkey.

“The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission welcomes the proactive, innovative and socially responsible approach Jumia and Reckitt Benckiser have adopted in addressing potential supply shortages in key hygiene products, ensuring affordability and accessibility, and promoting awareness regarding COVID-19.

FCCPC appreciates this and encourages similar dynamism that is consumer centred and provides value to consumers and society at large.

We look forward to successful outcomes from this collaboration and will provide required regulatory support that the intention for affordable access is not frustrated or exploited by any and that those who demonstrate corporate social responsibility are not at a competitive disadvantage against those who do otherwise,” said Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Director-General of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission of Nigeria (FCCPC).

The partnership will cover 8 of the markets where Jumia operates, which are; Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda.