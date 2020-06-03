Jumia Partners IrokoTV to Offer Free Digital TV Subscription to Jumia Prime Members

…..offers 25% cashback to all Mastercard holders who purchase the Jumia Prime bundle

Jumia Nigeria has announced a new partnership with Africa’s foremost digital entertainment provider, IROKOTV to provide free IROKOTV subscription to Jumia Prime Members bundled with the 3-month, 6-month and 12-month Jumia Prime Membership plans.

In a similar development, as a way of upholding the tenets of its mission which is to provide the most value to African shoppers, Jumia has also teamed up with global fintech giant, Mastercard to offer a whooping 25% cashback exclusively to all Mastercard holders who purchase the 12-month Jumia Prime membership.

Launched in June 2019, Jumia Prime is a membership programme that gives access to a range of digital services and offers from Jumia. Designed for the frequent shoppers, Jumia Prime eliminates shipping fees, so members make savings everytime they place an order.

Additional benefits included within Jumia Prime Membership are: free shipping on Jumia Express items, free delivery on Jumia Food orders, an IrokoTV package, Boomplay Premium Unlimited Listening, and many others.

Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi said: “The free IrokoTV subscription we have just added to the set of incentives for Jumia Prime subscribers is another way of making shopping on our platform fun and exciting for new and existing customers, who can now enjoy limitless access to Nollywood films and TV Series available on the IrokoTV platform. We are particularly excited about this offer because while we partner with a Nigerian start-up, it also helps to provide free digital entertainment for Nigerians who are currently spending more time at home as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.”

Jason Njoku, CEO of IrokoTV said: “Our partnership with Jumia gives us the opportunity to provide our exclusive Nollywood movies and series to Jumia Prime members. Members would also be able to download and watch from our libraries of Korean, Telenovelas, Bollywood, and Kiddies content. We believe this partnership would be the first of many other collaborations with Jumia across Africa.”

Jumia Prime subscription is currently available in Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan.