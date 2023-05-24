Jumia Appoints Lere Awokoya As Chief Marketing Officer 

Lere Awokoya, an experienced marketing expert, has been promoted to the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Jumia. Previously, Lere served as Head of Brand for the leading e-commerce platform, where he was responsible for the company’s brand strategy and execution.

In his new role, Lere will oversee all marketing activities across Jumia‘s portfolio of brands, including Jumia Mall, Jumia Food and Jumia Pay. He will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies that drive growth and customer engagement, as well as leading a team of marketing professionals.

“I am honoured to be promoted and grateful for the recognition of my contributions to the company,” said Lere. “I am excited to take on new challenges and continue working towards Jumia’s mission of improving people’s lives by providing for their everyday needs. I am motivated to work even harder and exceed expectations in my new role”.

Lere brings over a decade of experience in marketing and brand management to his new position. Prior to joining Jumia, he worked with several multinational companies, including Betway and Moet Hennessy.

“We are thrilled to have Lere as our new Chief Marketing Officer,” said Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO of Jumia Nigeria. “Lere has been instrumental in shaping our brand and driving customer engagement, and we are confident that he will continue to deliver exceptional results in his new role.”

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Jumia is Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, offering a wide range of products and services to customers across the continent. With Lere at the helm of marketing, the company is poised to continue its growth trajectory and cement its position as a leader in the industry.

In his plans for the business, Lere intends to use a data-driven approach to connect better with customers. “To do this, we will leverage the data and our resources to inform our marketing investments as well as understand our customers better,” he said.

“As marketing evolves, we need to embrace new technologies while preserving the human element of marketing that gives it colour and excitement. In Nigeria, we have a unique cultural landscape that requires us to be even more aware of the need to balance technology with our touch,” he adds.

With a bachelor’s degree in Management and Strategy as well as a Master’s degree in Strategy and International Business from Aston University in Birmingham, UK, Lere has 11 years of experience in brand marketing, with a proven track record of successfully introducing and building global brands in regional and domestic markets.

