Julius Berger Announces Three-Month Diversion On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

July 25, 2021

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the company handling the reconstruction works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has announced a major road diversion on the expressway that will last for three months.

A statement issued by the construction company and signed by the Head of Media Relations Office, Moses Duku, said the road diversion will allow for detailed work on sections of the expressway.

The company said there will be traffic diversion at two locations for the continuation of the ongoing bridge works at Eldorado and Lotto Junction, starting from Monday, July 26, 2021.

It explained that the Eldorado diversion would take place in two phases with Phase 1, including temporary diversion of traffic on Ibadan-bound carriageway, from a section before Eldorado, CH 37+500 to a section after Eldorado, CH 37+900 (400m stretch).

It added that the first phase will take place between July 26, 2021 and July 30, 2021 for the installation of cross beams on both sides of the expressway, after which both sides of the expressway will be reopened to traffic.

Julius Berger said, “In addition, beginning from August 9, 2021 through to November 9, 2021 the Phase 2 of the diversion will be implemented for the installation of deck slabs, parapets and hand railings on both sides of the Eldorado Flyover.

“Also, effective from July 30, 2021, Lagos-bound traffic will be diverted to the Ibadan-bound carriageway, from a section before Lotto Junction, CH 24+800 to a section at Deeper Life Conference Centre, CH 23+800, with two lanes each in opposite direction using temporary median dividers.

The purpose of the diversion is to allow for the safe installation of cross beams, bridge deck slabs and parapets on the ongoing bridge works on the Ibadan-bound carriageway, which will last for 12 weeks.”

To prevent intense traffic on the expressway for the duration of the diversion, the company said it will display advanced warning signs for road narrowing and for necessary speed restrictions.

Duku further stated that the Julius Berger LSE Project Team would provide flagmen and suitable illuminated diversion points at night, including flashing lights and sufficient reflective road signs.

He added, “Julius Berger emergency response crew will be on standby for 24/7 emergency response services with well-established lines of communication between various agencies, including the Nigeria Police, FRSC, TRACE and other relevant stakeholders that have emergency response teams.

“As is the usual professional procedure of Julius Berger, the diversions to be implemented will be to the highest traffic management and safety standard. Nevertheless, it is essential that all persons using the expressway should reasonably obey all road traffic rules and proceed in a manner that is safe and considerate for the benefit of all road users.”