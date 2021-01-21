fbpx
Judge Calls For Retrial Of Convicted Kano Singer

The death sentence passed on a Kano-based singer, Yahya Sharif Aminu for blasphemy. has been set aside by the state’s high court (appeal division).

The presiding judge Nuraddeen Sagir delivered his judgment on Thursday.

He stated that the trial was marred by irregularities and that Yahya Sharif Aminu was deprived of legal representation.

According to him, the judgement of an upper Sharia court contravened section 2-6-9 of the administration of criminal justice act.

The judge ordered that the case be re-tried at the same court and that the appellant should be given fair hearing.

Sagir also ordered that the appellant, who should be tried by another judge, should get full legal representation.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

