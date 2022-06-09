Jude Ezenwafor Emerges Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate

Jude Ezenwafor, a former Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra state, has been declared as the winner of the presidential primary election organised by a faction of the party.

Labour Party’s presidential candidate was elected through affirmation at the exercise which held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ezenwafor said he has what it takes to lead Nigeria well.

“I am on a rescue mission to free Nigerian from social, economic and political crises currently bedevilling it,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“Labour is leading a revolutionary course. Labour Party will win the general election. Our party is going to take over Nigeria and bring back the glory Nigeria needs.

“I have been in the corridors of government for the past 20 years. We are here on a rescue mission.”

The factional Chairman of the political party, Calistus Okafor described the Ezenwafor as “a man of integrity”.

“Having met all the requirements of the party, we hereby affirm you to be the presidential candidate of the Labour Party come 2023,” he said.

Okafor, however, said he has nothing against Peter Obi.

“I am fighting for what is my right. I am not fighting my brother. Those who think I’m being used should have a rethink,” he said.