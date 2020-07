Joy Nunieh Virtually Testifies Before House of Reps Committee on NDDC

Joy Nunieh the former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has finally appeared before the House of Reps Committee on NDDC.

Ms. Nunieh was billed to appear before the committee on Thursday but her house was besieged by some security agents, hindering her from making a physical appearance.

The former NDDC MD, however, finally made her appearance midday on Friday, addressing the Committee via Zoom.

More details shortly…

Source: Channels TV