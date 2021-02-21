Journalists Without Media-Related Degrees To Face Two-Years Jail, N200,000 Fine

February 21, 2021 22

Journalists practicing in Nigeria are likely to face up to two years in jail or a fine of N200,000, if they do not possess journalism or media-related degrees.

This is one of the penalties in the Nigerian Press Council Amendment Bill 2019, which is being sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu federal constituency in Benue state.

The bill is also seeking to raise the minimum qualification for journalists in the country to bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) in Journalism, Media Art, Communication or related courses.

The bill stipulated that those who have a first degree in any other course will need to obtain a postgraduate certificate in the aforementioned courses of study.

The bill which has passed first reading and slated for second reading seeks to amend some key sections of the Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128 LFN 2004.

The proposal seeks to amend sections 19(1)(a)-(b), 21(5)(a)-(b) and 35 of the Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128 LFN 2004.

The Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128 LFN 2004 was first enacted in 1992 to repeal the Nigerian Media Council Act 1988 and established the Nigerian Press Council (NPC).

Under this Act, the NPC is recognised as the body charged with the responsibility of overseeing the activities of Nigerian press.

The proposal seeks to delete section 19 (1)(a) of Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128 LFN 2004 and replace it with a new clause that “a person shall be entitled to be fully registered under this Act if he holds a first degree, higher national diploma certificate or its equivalence in Journalism, media art, or communication from any higher institution in Nigeria or elsewhere.”

The proposed legislation also seeks to replace the provisions of sections 21(5)(a)-(b) of the Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128 LFN 2004. Section 21 of the Act is titled: “Offences”, which highlights the penalties for offences committed by journalists who are not registered by the council.

But in the new legislation, the ”penalties” are for journalists who do not hold degrees in journalism or other related courses.

The bill adds a subsection to section 35, which stated that “a journalist shall be entitled to monthly salary payable by the publisher, owner or printer which the report of payment of the salary shall be included in the return of performance of newspaper, magazine or journal to be submitted to the council.”

The media aide to the lawmaker who sponsored the bill, Andrew Agbese, said the bill will redefine journalism practice and curb quackery in the profession.

According to him, the Bill, when passed into law will redefine and refine the media industry and strengthen democracy.