Journalists Must Use Valid ID for Unrestricted Mobility, says Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says journalists must use their valid identity cards to access their places of work during the 14-day lockdown.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday, ordered a lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement issued on Monday, the minister said journalist must carry their ID cards due to inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists.

“All working journalists and other media staff in Lagos and Ogun states, as well as the federal capital territory (FCT), have been advised to use their valid identity cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the 14-day lockdown directed by the President in the two states and the FCT,” he said.

“Clarification becomes necessary in view of the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the FCT during the period.

“Members of the media are expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Source: The Cabke