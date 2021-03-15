fbpx
Joshua, Fury Agree To Two-Fight Heavyweight Unification Bout

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSPORTS

Joshua, Fury Agree To Two-Fight Heavyweight Unification Bout

March 15, 2021093
Joshua, Fury Agree To Two Fight Heavyweight Unification Challenge

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a two-fight deal to “unify the heavyweight titles”.

Nigerian-born Joshua is a two-time unified world heavyweight champion, having held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles since December 2019, and previously between 2016 and June 2019.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter and managing director of Matchroom Sport, confirmed this development on Monday.

“We’d like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month,” Hearn told ESPN.

“The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks, and rival fighters.”.

READ ALSO: UK Pool Fixtures: Week 38 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

The two fights will take place this year with the first fight holding in June or July, while the rematch will be held in November or December.

Proceeds of the first fight would be shared 50-50 between the two parties, while proceeds of the rematch will be shared 60-40 with the winner taking 60 percent.

The heavyweight unification fight between Joshua and Fury is projected to be the biggest bout in boxing history.

About Author

Joshua, Fury Agree To Two-Fight Heavyweight Unification Bout
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 22, 2014074

Moses, Mikel Missing Left Out Of Chelsea’s Fresh Squad

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian Internationals Victor Moses and Mikel Obi were missing from Jose Mourinho’s 26-man squad which arrived in Austria on Monday for the start of  the B
Read More
football SPORTS
May 1, 2015058

NFA Says No Money, So Federation Cup May Not Hold

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lack of funds will threaten the 2015 Federation Cup competition, the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) has said. According to the NFA Secretary-General, Mo
Read More
Art Hotel To Receive Bespoke Samsung Display Solutions From Hikari AV BRAND WATCHNEWSPRESS ARTICLES
February 26, 2021085

Art Hotel To Receive Bespoke Samsung Display Solutions From Hikari AV

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Hikari AV Limited, an audio-visual systems integrator, and Samsung partner, has announced that it will be delivering 80 Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Flip 2
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.