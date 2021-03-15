Joshua, Fury Agree To Two-Fight Heavyweight Unification Bout

March 15, 2021 93

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a two-fight deal to “unify the heavyweight titles”.

Nigerian-born Joshua is a two-time unified world heavyweight champion, having held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles since December 2019, and previously between 2016 and June 2019.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter and managing director of Matchroom Sport, confirmed this development on Monday.

“We’d like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month,” Hearn told ESPN.

“The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks, and rival fighters.”.

The two fights will take place this year with the first fight holding in June or July, while the rematch will be held in November or December.

Proceeds of the first fight would be shared 50-50 between the two parties, while proceeds of the rematch will be shared 60-40 with the winner taking 60 percent.

The heavyweight unification fight between Joshua and Fury is projected to be the biggest bout in boxing history.