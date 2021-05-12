Jos Dry Port For Completion 2022

May 12, 2021 95

There are indications that the Jos Dry Port will be revived and completed by the first quarter of 2022.

This was disclosed when the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, commissioned the North Central coordinating office complex of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in Jos, Plateau State.

Amaechi pointed that with the support of the ministry of transportation, the council is facilitating the development of Inland Dry Ports such as the Dry Port at Heipang, Jos.

The Jos Inland Dry port was one of the six Inland Container Depots that was approved by the federal government in 2006.



Amaechi noted that with the benefits of the maritime sector, it is the best alternative for economic diversification.

He said the strategic location of the North Central coordinating office will ensure delivery of the council’s services in the region, noting that the transportation sector has the potential for employment, investment and growth of the nation’s international trade.



Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, NSC, Hassan Bello, said the office was dedicated to the boosting of international trade, shipping and transportation.

He recalled that the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, paid a visit to the NSC office to discuss the development of the Jos dry port, which he said would benefit from the new office complex.

Bello said Lalong believes that the Jos dry port is an economic investment and a catalyst for employment, as well as an avenue to place the state on the global map for export.



He said the outcome of the discussions, which were sometimes presided over by the Minister of Transportation, is that the Jos Dry Port will be revitalised and energised, with the hope of completion by the first quarter of 2022.



The NSC boss also disclosed that the council has a dream of building an international resource centre, which will cost ₦15 billion in Jos.



He said the centre would be a massive but magnificent monument that will include a five-star hotel, shopping mall, restaurant, multipurpose halls, conference centre with a capacity of 2,500 people.