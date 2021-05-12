fbpx
Jos Dry Port For Completion 2022

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Jos Dry Port For Completion 2022

May 12, 2021095
Jos Dry Port For Completion 2022

There are indications that the Jos Dry Port will be revived and completed by the first quarter of 2022.

This was disclosed when the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, commissioned the North Central coordinating office complex of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in Jos, Plateau State.

Amaechi pointed that with the support of the ministry of transportation, the council is facilitating the development of Inland Dry Ports such as the Dry Port at Heipang, Jos.

The Jos Inland Dry port was one of the six Inland Container Depots that was approved by the federal government in 2006.
     
Amaechi noted that with the benefits of the maritime sector, it is the best alternative for economic diversification.

He said the strategic location of the North Central coordinating office will ensure delivery of the council’s services in the region, noting that the transportation sector has the potential for employment, investment and growth of the nation’s international trade. 
     
Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, NSC, Hassan Bello, said the office was dedicated to the boosting of international trade, shipping and transportation.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Vessels Made To Pay Full Customs Duty While Foreign Companies Evade Payment – SOAN
   
He recalled that the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, paid a visit to the NSC office to discuss the development of the Jos dry port, which he said would benefit from the new office complex.

Bello said Lalong believes that the Jos dry port is an economic investment and a catalyst for employment, as well as an avenue to place the state on the global map for export.
   
He said the outcome of the discussions, which were sometimes presided over by the Minister of Transportation, is that the Jos Dry Port will be revitalised and energised, with the hope of completion by the first quarter of 2022.
   
The NSC boss also disclosed that the council has a dream of building an international resource centre, which will cost ₦15 billion in Jos. 
 
He said the centre would be a massive but magnificent monument that will include a five-star hotel, shopping mall, restaurant, multipurpose halls, conference centre with a capacity of 2,500 people.

Related tags :

About Author

Jos Dry Port For Completion 2022
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Gbajabiamila Decries Embarrassing Conditions Of Nigerian Missions COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 1, 202001094

Ethnicity Not Sufficient to Determine Federal Character – Gbajabiamila

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday disclosed that ethnicity or tribe was not a sufficient parameter for determining th
Read More
553 New COVID-19 Cases COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 13, 20200134

Five COVID-19 Patients Discharged from Isolation Centres in Lagos State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Government has discharged five more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing to 55 the total number of successfully managed ca
Read More
June 21, 2013088

Expert Says Nigeria Can Achieve Food Security Via Biotechnology

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) said Nigeria can  achieve food security by adopting modern biotechnology techniques of food production. Mr Ke
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.