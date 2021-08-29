fbpx

Joromi Crooner Victor Uwaifo Is Dead

August 29, 20210221
Highlife singer Sir Victor Uwaifo has died at the age of 80, one of his children disclosed on Facebook on Saturday evening.

The multitalented legendary artist sang hits like ‘Joromi’ and ‘Mammy Water’.

Breaking the news was his son, Uwaifo Peter de Rock, with the post, “Daddy whyyyyyyyyyy did you leave us now? Prof Sir Victor UWAIFO has gone to rest. Black Saturday for me nooow… One week now after collaborating with me.”

Victor Uwaifo received a Master’s degree and a Ph.D. in Architectural Sculpture from the University of Benin, earning him the title of the most educated performing music legend.

He also broke the record as the first musician to receive a Golden record in Nigeria, West Africa, and Africa for Joromi in 1966.

He was the first performing musician in Nigeria who received a National Honors Merit Award in 1983 and was the Honorable Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Edo State.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

