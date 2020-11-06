COVERForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Jonathan Urges World Political Actors To Choose Honor As Trump Slams U.S Elections

November 6, 20200112
Jonathan Urges World Political Actors To Choose Honor As Trump Slams U.S Elections

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised political leaders worldwide to choose honor in place of power.

Jonathan, who made this known in a Facebook post was not specific about the world ‘leaders’ he made the recommendation to but his statement comes at a time when the United States is electing a new President to lead the nation for another four years.

The incumbent American President, Donald Trump and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden are presently slugging it out at the polls but the Electoral College votes are being returned in favor of Biden.

Reacting, Trump has been alleging fraud in the voting process, slamming the election and has also threatened that the election would end up at the US Supreme Court.

READ ALSO: US Presidential Election: As It Stands

Jonathan wrote: “Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honor at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honor.

“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.

“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors.”

  • Author Details
David OputahEditor
Sorry! The Author has not filled his profile.
×
David OputahEditor
Sorry! The Author has not filled his profile.
Latest Posts
  • U.S Elections: Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania, Inches Closer To Victory
  • Jonathan Urges World Political Actors To Choose Honor As Trump Slams U.S Elections
  • Governor Ikpeazu Cancels Pandemic Prevention Fee In State University Following Outcry
Related tags :

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.