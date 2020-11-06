Jonathan Urges World Political Actors To Choose Honor As Trump Slams U.S Elections

November 6, 2020 112

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised political leaders worldwide to choose honor in place of power.

Jonathan, who made this known in a Facebook post was not specific about the world ‘leaders’ he made the recommendation to but his statement comes at a time when the United States is electing a new President to lead the nation for another four years.

The incumbent American President, Donald Trump and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden are presently slugging it out at the polls but the Electoral College votes are being returned in favor of Biden.

Reacting, Trump has been alleging fraud in the voting process, slamming the election and has also threatened that the election would end up at the US Supreme Court.

Jonathan wrote: “Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honor at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honor.

“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.

“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors.”