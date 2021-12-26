Jonathan Left Money That Was Insufficient To Last Nigeria For Three Weeks – Amaechi

December 26, 2021 186

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that Goodluck Jonathan’s administration left behind money that was insufficient to last for three weeks.

Anaechi who was speaking during an interview on a Channels Television programme, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari removed some of the rots in the system when he assumed office in 2015 and also diversified the economy.

He stated that Buhari may not be a perfect leader, but he loves Nigeria.

“When you talk about bandits and all these people that kill. It is a question about poverty. And that poverty didn’t start in this regime. Don’t forget that oil was sold at $110, $114, $115 per barrel. When this government came into power, oil fell to $28 per barrel and since then it has not gone above $80 per barrel.

“As former chairman of the governors’ forum, I was told by the security in a meeting chaired by the former President including the former minister of finance that at every point in time, the government must leave money behind in case Nigeria goes to war that would last for six months.

“By the time we came, they didn’t leave money behind that could last us for three weeks. And I was speaking at that time as the chairman of the governors’ forum.

“I’ve always said to people, we are not the perfect government. Buhari is like every other ruler who has his good and bad sides. But he is a man who loves Nigeria.”

The minister also stated how he addressed some irregularities in the country’s ports so as to achieve the ease of doing business.