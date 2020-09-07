Jonathan, Banda to Headline Symposium on Rethinking Africa

Goodluck Jonathan and Joyce Banda, former presidents of Nigeria and Malawi respectively, will be speaking at The Osasu Show Symposium on rethinking Africa.

The duo will be joined by Benedict Oramah, president of the African Export-Import Bank; PLO Lumumba, Kenyan anti-corruption czar; former presidential candidate Kingsley Moghalu, and other dignitaries.

According to the organisers, the symposium, which will be held on September 9, 2020, “will convene leaders and players in the public and private sectors to discuss salient issues regarding continental building and sustainable development particularly as it pertains to the welfare and livelihood of the citizens all over Africa”.

Osasu Igbinedion, founder and chief executive of TOS TV Network, said this year’s edition of the event themed “Rethinking Africa” is aimed at “fostering dialogue that culminates to social change, promotes inclusivity, formulation of economic policies and programmes which would translate to perceptible and enduring socio-economic development for Africans, as renowned African leaders are poised to participate actively in the Symposium”.

According to the organisers, over 4.5 million people are expected to participate in this year’s symposium via media channels – TV (AIT, ITV, Channels) social media, TOS TV mobile app, radio stations etc.

It is expected to draw participants from governments in Africa, international organizations, multi-stakeholders specialised in gender and policymaking as well as experts in other fields linked to the continent.

The event is to be hosted by Mawuli Gavor, an African actor and entertainer will also have Gayle Smith, Chike Ukaegbu, and Banky W as speakers.

Registration for the symposium is now open to Africans all over the world to be part of the conversation in repositioning Africa for self-sufficiency.

This is the fourth edition of the TOS symposium; the first edition, held in 2017 was themed “The New Economy and Its Impact on Less Privileged Citizens”.

For 2018, the symposium explored “Nigeria Rising! Its time: Establishing Social Accountability between the Electorate and Leaders”.

The last one held in 2019 was on “the 21st Century woman and her role in national development”.

Source: The Cable