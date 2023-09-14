Join Marty Cagan, Other SVPG Partners At Inspire Africa Product Conference Headlined By Interswitch

The stage is set for the Product Conference of the Year – the Inspire Africa Conference organized by Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG), Innovate Africa Foundation and Work Nigeria, and headlined by Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company.

Scheduled to take place in Lagos from the 18th to 21st of September 2023, the conference will feature a diverse gathering of founders, and professionals from the product ecosystem, all with the shared goal of enhancing the expertise of African product professionals.

Attendees can look forward to four (4) immersive days of hands-on training and the unique opportunity to interact with over 30 global product leaders plus exceptional insights, impactful perspectives, all geared towards igniting interest and driving growth within the product industry.

Day one (1) will unveil the conference with keynote speeches from a number of renowned speakers from around the world. This will be followed by 3 intensive days of tailored workshops, catered to individuals at various stages of their product careers. Founders will have the opportunity to participate in Venture Capital panels, while product leaders will engage in workshops focused on creating an empowering environment for their product teams amongst others.

Distinguished local and international product and training leaders, including luminaries such as Marty Cagan, Christian Idiodi, Bayo Adedeji, Lea Hickman, Temi Giwa, and others, will lead these workshops and deliver keynote speeches.

Rebecca King, representative of the Innovate Africa Foundation says that the collaboration with Interswitch has created the perfect landscape to enable the exchange of knowledge between local and international product communities, explaining that Africa has given rise to numerous technology-driven enterprises whose products have earned global acclaim.

Buttressing this point, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications at Interswitch Group emphasized the significance of this conference stating “Interswitch takes great pride in championing initiatives such as the Inspire Africa Conference.

“This event not only reaffirms our unwavering commitment to Africa’s technology ecosystem but also underscores our strong belief in the transformative potential of knowledge exchange and collaboration. As we partner with Silicon Valley Product Group, Innovate Africa and Work Nigeria to empower product professionals, we eagerly anticipate an event that will make a lasting imprint on Africa’s journey of innovation.”

Princess Edo-Osagie, Head of Product Leadership & Agile Governance at Interswitch Group, further added that “Initiatives like the Inspire Africa Conference are pivotal because they go beyond mere speeches and panels, offering attendees an immersive experience to refine their skills, expand their networks, and acquire practical knowledge.”

Interswitch’s commitment extends beyond the conference. With a history of accelerating impact and exponential growth in Africa’s technology and payments sectors over the past two decades, they prioritize partnerships and platforms that foster prosperity for individuals and communities across the continent.”, concluded Edo-Osagie.

In alignment with Interswitch’s mission to create opportunities and empower the product community, the tech firm’s Human Resource experts will be on-site to meet product professionals and engage with individuals who are exploring career transitions within the industry.

The Inspire Africa Conference is poised to be an intellectually stimulating and transformative event. Participants are encouraged to arrive well-prepared to actively engage in discussions covering a range of topics, including Go-to-Market best practices, Executive Team Leadership, Scalability Strategies and Objectives, and Key Results, and to take full advantage of enriching breakout sessions and additional offerings.

For further details and registration information, visit https://www.inspireafricaconference.com/.