John Musunga Joins Guinness Nigeria As New CEO

Guinness Nigeria has disclosed the appointment of John Musunga as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment follows the resignation of Baker Magunda from his position in the brewing firm.

Musunga’s appointment would become effective from Monday, October 31, 2022.

“The Board of Guinness Nigeria expresses its appreciation to Mr. Magunda for his service, his strong and passionate leadership, strategic focus and contribution to the growth and success of the company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

“The Board is optimistic that the leadership of the Company would be further strengthened through Mr. Musunga’s invaluable experience and passion in developing strong talent and in driving overall business transformation through sustainable growth and delivery of value to stakeholders,” a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, read.

Masunga, the former Managing Director and General Manager for GlaxoSmithKline Kenya & East Africa, will take the reins at the start of November 2022, leaving his position as Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited.

Musunga, the current Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of EABL, brings to the Board extensive experience in business transformation within the consumer goods industry, having previously held leadership roles across Commercial, Sales, and Marketing positions in GlaxoSmithKline Plc within Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Eastern Europe. He joined Diageo in March 2021.