fbpx
John Magufuli, Tanzania’s President, Is Dead, He Was 61

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONAL

John Magufuli, Tanzania’s President, Is Dead, He Was 61

March 18, 2021083
John Magufuli, Tanzania's President, Is Dead, He Was 61

The President of Tanzania, John Magufuli died from a “heart condition”. This was disclosed by his vice president Samia Suluhu.

There had been concerns over the president’s health, and fuelling the concern was the uncertainty of his whereabouts.

In a public announcement, Suluhu said, “It is with deep regret that I inform you that today on the 17th of March, 2021 at 6 pm we lost our brave leader, the President of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli.”

Magufuli received treatment at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute and was discharged not long after, Suluhu disclosed.

Magufuli had only gone one year into his second term, leaving his VP to take over the affair of governance.

Prior to his death, and in the midst of the scramble for vaccines, Magufuli had openly expressed his doubt in the pandemic.

He had urged the citizens of Tanzania to pray against COVID-19, he had said, “You should stand firm. Vaccinations are dangerous. If the white man was able to come up with vaccinations, he should have found a vaccination for Aids by now; he would have found a vaccination of tuberculosis by now; he would have found a vaccination for malaria by now; he would have found a vaccination for cancer by now.

READ ALSO: Buhari Names FCT Road After Niger Republic President

“We have lived for over one year without the virus because our God is able and Satan will always fail. The Health ministry should be cautious, and avoid the temptation to turn us into a country where vaccination trials are conducted freely.”

He declared Tanzania, by divine intervention, COVID-19 free in April 2020.

Related tags :

About Author

John Magufuli, Tanzania’s President, Is Dead, He Was 61
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Jo Johnson INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
November 10, 20180107

Transport Minister Jo Johnson Calls Time, Advocates Fresh Referendum

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Jo Johnson has quit as transport minister and called for the public to have a fresh say on Brexit. The MP, who is Boris Johnson’s brother, said the wi
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERINTERNATIONAL
July 10, 2018059

World Bank Appoints Hafez Ghanem as Africa Operations Vice President

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A development expert, Mr Hafez Ghanem, has been appointed as the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa. Mr Ghanem succeeds Mr Makhtar Diop, who ha
Read More
Buhari COVERINTERNATIONAL
October 31, 2019089

Buhari Meets US Treasury Secretary in Saudi Arabia

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Seeks Infrastructure Financing from America President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, met with the United States Treasury Secretary, Ste
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.