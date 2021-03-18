John Magufuli, Tanzania’s President, Is Dead, He Was 61

March 18, 2021 83

The President of Tanzania, John Magufuli died from a “heart condition”. This was disclosed by his vice president Samia Suluhu.

There had been concerns over the president’s health, and fuelling the concern was the uncertainty of his whereabouts.

In a public announcement, Suluhu said, “It is with deep regret that I inform you that today on the 17th of March, 2021 at 6 pm we lost our brave leader, the President of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli.”

Magufuli received treatment at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute and was discharged not long after, Suluhu disclosed.

Magufuli had only gone one year into his second term, leaving his VP to take over the affair of governance.

Prior to his death, and in the midst of the scramble for vaccines, Magufuli had openly expressed his doubt in the pandemic.

He had urged the citizens of Tanzania to pray against COVID-19, he had said, “You should stand firm. Vaccinations are dangerous. If the white man was able to come up with vaccinations, he should have found a vaccination for Aids by now; he would have found a vaccination of tuberculosis by now; he would have found a vaccination for malaria by now; he would have found a vaccination for cancer by now.

READ ALSO: Buhari Names FCT Road After Niger Republic President

“We have lived for over one year without the virus because our God is able and Satan will always fail. The Health ministry should be cautious, and avoid the temptation to turn us into a country where vaccination trials are conducted freely.”

He declared Tanzania, by divine intervention, COVID-19 free in April 2020.