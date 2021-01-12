fbpx
Joe Biden Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsINTERNATIONAL

Joe Biden Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

January 12, 2021016
Joe Biden Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The US President-elect, Joe Biden on Monday received his second COVID-19 vaccine and said that getting vaccines into people’s arms would be a “number one priority” for his incoming administration.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the President-elect would receive his second dose on live TV.

It comes as vaccine rollout has faltered badly in the world’s hardest-hit country, where some 375,000 people have died from the coronavirus and about 3,000 more are dying every day.

According to US official data, about 25.5 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped out to hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes across the country, but only around 9 million have been injected.

The 78-year-old incoming President arrived at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware in the early afternoon, removed his blazer, and thanked the nurse who injected his left arm with the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Joe Biden Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Joe Biden receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware

READ ALSO: AfDB To Mobilise $6.5​b​n for ​​Great Green Wall Initiative

“My number one priority is getting the vaccine in people’s arms, like we just did today, as rapidly as we can,” he told reporters, adding that he would be holding a virtual meeting with his coronavirus team later on, and announcing a new strategy on Thursday.

“Three to four thousand people a day dying is just beyond the pale… it’s wrong, and we can do a lot to change it.”

He emphasized the need to continue social distancing and mask-wearing and added that he was “appalled” that Republican lawmakers refused to wear masks when they were forced into a security lockdown during last week’s Capitol attack by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s irresponsible. It’s not a political issue, it’s an issue of public safety.”

Biden has also pledged to push for more direct stimulus checks to taxpayers, and said he was speaking with Republican lawmakers about moving on a second package “sooner rather than later.”

See Joe Biden’s tweet below:

READ ALSO: Latest ASUU News Roundup For Today

About Author

Joe Biden Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Shutdown of Embassies in China COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 20, 2020059

African Diplomats Threaten Shutdown of Embassies in China over Racism

African diplomats have threatened to shut down their consulates in China to protest the increasing racist attacks and maltreatment of Nigerians and other Africans by Chinese officials in Guangzhou. A
Read More
Huawei INTERNATIONAL
December 10, 2018052

China Condemns Canada’s ‘Inhumane’ Treatment of Huawei CFO

China has criticised Canada over its treatment of Huawei Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada last week. The Chinese government said Canada has not allowed Meng prope
Read More
NBA Announces Start Date For 2020-21 Season [ MAIN ]ForeignINTERNATIONALSPORTS
November 11, 20200278

NBA Announces Start Date For 2020-21 Season

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association say they have reached an agreement in principle on the start of the 2020-21 season. The agreement, subject to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon