Joe Biden Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The US President-elect, Joe Biden on Monday received his second COVID-19 vaccine and said that getting vaccines into people’s arms would be a “number one priority” for his incoming administration.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the President-elect would receive his second dose on live TV.

It comes as vaccine rollout has faltered badly in the world’s hardest-hit country, where some 375,000 people have died from the coronavirus and about 3,000 more are dying every day.

According to US official data, about 25.5 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped out to hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes across the country, but only around 9 million have been injected.

The 78-year-old incoming President arrived at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware in the early afternoon, removed his blazer, and thanked the nurse who injected his left arm with the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Joe Biden receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware

“My number one priority is getting the vaccine in people’s arms, like we just did today, as rapidly as we can,” he told reporters, adding that he would be holding a virtual meeting with his coronavirus team later on, and announcing a new strategy on Thursday.

“Three to four thousand people a day dying is just beyond the pale… it’s wrong, and we can do a lot to change it.”

He emphasized the need to continue social distancing and mask-wearing and added that he was “appalled” that Republican lawmakers refused to wear masks when they were forced into a security lockdown during last week’s Capitol attack by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s irresponsible. It’s not a political issue, it’s an issue of public safety.”

Biden has also pledged to push for more direct stimulus checks to taxpayers, and said he was speaking with Republican lawmakers about moving on a second package “sooner rather than later.”

See Joe Biden’s tweet below:

Getting America vaccinated will be one of the greatest operational challenges we’ve ever faced, but my administration will spare no effort to get it done.



We’re going to ensure the vaccine is distributed quickly, equitably, and free of charge to every American. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 12, 2021

Folks, I just received the second dose of my COVID-19 vaccine — and just like the first dose, it was safe, quick, and painless.



I urge everyone to get vaccinated once it’s your turn. Because only together can we save lives and beat this virus. pic.twitter.com/w1m8gEh2iL — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 11, 2021

The work of the next four years must be the restoration of democracy and the recovery of respect for the rule of law, and the renewal of a politics that’s about solving problems — not stoking the flames of hate and chaos. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 11, 2021

