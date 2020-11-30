Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Unveil All-Female Communications White House Team

November 30, 2020 50

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have announced an all-female communications team on Sunday targeted at bringing “diverse perspectives” to the White House.

Jen Psaki, a top member of the transition team who served in the Obama-Biden administration, was chosen as White House press secretary. Kate Bedingfield, who was deputy Biden-Harris campaign manager, will be White House communications director.

In a statement, Biden said the team was made up of “qualified, experienced communicators” who will “bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

Harris said they will communicate “clearly, honestly and transparently” as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and a series of other crises.

Symone Sanders, one of the most prominent faces of the Biden campaign, will be a senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Harris.

Elizabeth Alexander, a senior adviser to the Biden-Harris campaign, who will be first lady Jill Biden’s communication director.

Ashley Etienne, a senior campaign adviser, who will be Harris’ communications director.

Karine Jean Pierre, a senior adviser to Biden, who will be deputy press secretary.

Pili Tobar, a Biden-Harris campaign director and former deputy director at America’s Voice, a nonprofit that advocated for immigration reform, who will be deputy White House communications director.

Biden has announced several other top administration picks, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary and former Secretary of State John Kerry as his top climate adviser. Longtime aide Ron Klain will be his chief of staff.

The Trump administration last week formally authorized Biden’s transition, giving him access to key resources and information as he prepares to take office in January.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that President Donald Trump has not conceded the election, vowing during a Fox News interview on Sunday to continue his legal battle against the results.

Biden will receive his first Presidential Daily Briefing on Monday.