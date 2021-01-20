Joe Biden Calls Nigerian Immigrant Family (See Video)

January 20, 2021 51

US President Joe Biden placed a call to a Nigerian immigrant family some days before his inauguration. He expressed gratitude to them for the support and donations they made towards his campaign.

Dr. Oke, as the man was called by Biden, is a native of Ibadan, Oyo State. The family is currently based in Springfield, Illinois.

Joe Biden could be heard sharing some of his political history with the family as they gathered around to listen to every word their next president had to say.

The oldest daughter had some encouraging words for the President and was appreciative of his choice of a black female running mate.

Biden extended a White House invitation to the family noting that he looked forward to seeing them as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer a threat to public safety.

Biden has so far appointed three persons of Nigerian descent into his White House team they include; Adewale Adeyemo as the deputy treasury secretary, Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo as one of his legal advisers, Osaremen Okolo as COVID-19 Policy Adviser to President Biden.