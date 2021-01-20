fbpx
Joe Biden Calls Nigerian Immigrant Family (See Video)

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

Joe Biden Calls Nigerian Immigrant Family (See Video)

January 20, 2021051
Joe Biden Calls Nigerian Immigrant Family

US President Joe Biden placed a call to a Nigerian immigrant family some days before his inauguration. He expressed gratitude to them for the support and donations they made towards his campaign.

Dr. Oke, as the man was called by Biden, is a native of Ibadan, Oyo State. The family is currently based in Springfield, Illinois.

Joe Biden could be heard sharing some of his political history with the family as they gathered around to listen to every word their next president had to say.

READ ALSO: Biden Become 46th President Of US

The oldest daughter had some encouraging words for the President and was appreciative of his choice of a black female running mate.

Biden extended a White House invitation to the family noting that he looked forward to seeing them as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer a threat to public safety.

Biden has so far appointed three persons of Nigerian descent into his White House team they include; Adewale Adeyemo as the deputy treasury secretary, Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo as one of his legal advisers, Osaremen Okolo as COVID-19 Policy Adviser to President Biden.

About Author

Joe Biden Calls Nigerian Immigrant Family (See Video)
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria Signs MoU with India COVERNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
August 14, 20200208

Nigeria Signs MoU with India on Space Program Cooperation

Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of India on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes. The MOU was signed through a web vi
Read More
IT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
January 10, 2016741

Auctioneers Charge Buhari to Probe Sale of NITEL/MTEL

  Following the outrage that trailed the sale of NITEL/MTEL obsolete items, the National President of the Nigeria Association of Auctioneers, NAA, Aliyu Kiliya, has called on President Muhammadu
Read More
May 20, 2016346

NSE Index Surges By 0.99% As Trading Moves Farther North

Trading activities on the floor of  Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, continued to move northward on Thursday, May 19, as the All-Share Index which opened at 26,763.83 jumped by 264.41 points or 0.99 per
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon