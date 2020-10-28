Joe Biden Blasts President Donald Trump as a Conman

More than 69 million people have already voted early by post or in-person in a record-breaking surge driven mainly by the coronavirus pandemic.

What did Trump say?

On Tuesday, Mr Trump held rallies in Nebraska and two states he snatched from Democrats in 2016: Michigan and Wisconsin.

In Lansing, Michigan’s capital, he warned: “This election is a matter of economic survival for Michigan.”

And he told suburban women, a demographic that many opinion polls suggest he is struggling to win over: “Your husbands, they want to get back to work, right? We’re getting your husbands back to work.”

Before leaving the White House, the president renewed his criticism of postal ballots – more than 46 million of which have been cast so far.

The huge volume of mail-in votes, which could take days or weeks to tally, means a winner is not certain to be known on election night next week.

“It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on November 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate,” Mr Trump told reporters before heading to the Midwest.

Mr Trump – who only this month was admitted to hospital with coronavirus – is planning a head-spinning 11 rallies in the final two days of the election campaign before voting day next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump joined the campaign fray solo for the first time on Tuesday, assailing Mr Biden as a “socialist”.

In the critical election state of Pennsylvania, Mrs Trump cast doubt on Mr Biden’s claims that he could do a better job as president.