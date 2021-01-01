Joe Biden Appoints Nigerian-American, Osaremen Okolo As COVID-19 Policy Advisor

fbpx
January 1, 2021
Joe Biden, the President-Elect of the United States, has appointed a Nigerian-American, Osaremen Okolo as his COVID-19 policy advisor.

Okolo is among 100 names announced as additional members of the White House staff by the Biden transition team.

Biden is expected to be sworn-in on January 20.

Okolo, born to Nigerian parents, currently serves as a Senior Health Policy Advisor at the US House of Representatives.

She graduated with honours from Harvard University in 2017 with degrees in medicine and African-American studies.

She has also worked as a legislative aide for health policy at the United States Senate.

