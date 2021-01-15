Jobs To Apply For Before The Week Runs Out

January 15, 2021 30

Here are jobs that you should apply for before the end of the week

Dangote Group

Dangote Group is one of Nigeria’s most diversified business conglomerates with a hard-earned reputation for excellent business practices and products’ quality with its operational headquarters in the bustling metropolis of Lagos

Job Title: Commercial Manager, Alternative Fuels

Qualifications

Degree in Economics, Environmental, Chemical or Process Engineering.

Masters in Business Administration (MBA) will be an added advantage.

Experience in Alternative Fuels field, with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar function/position in a cement plant.

Knowledge of Waste management.

Knowledge of Manufacturing processes and recoverable wastes.

Knowledge of Materials life cycle and end of life use.

Location: Nigeria

Job Type: Full Time

Click here to for more details.

To apply click here.

Creative Associates International

Creative Associates International provides outstanding, on-the-ground development services and forges partnerships to deliver sustainable solutions to global challenges. Its experts focus on building inclusive educational systems.

Job Title: Human Resources Manager

The HR manager will ensure that program policies and practices comply with applicable laws and regulations. The HR manager is also responsible for employment, training, motivation, and evaluation of assigned employees.

Location: Maiduguri, Borno or Yola, Adamawa State.

For more details click here

Society for Family Health (SFH)

Society for Family Health (SFH) is a leading Nigerian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) working in partnership with communities, government, donors and the private sector for universal health coverage and social justice of all Nigerians.

Job Title: 2021 Talent Pool Recruitment Programme – Programme Management (Early Career Professionals)

SFH is looking for talented young people with a track record of academic excellence to join their vibrant workforce under the Early Career Professionals Programme (ECPP).

Location: Nigeria

Deadline: January 22, 2021

Click here to apply.

Job Title: Title: 2021 Talent Pool Recruitment Programme – Programme Management (Experienced Professionals)

Deadline: January 22, 2021

Location: Nigeria

Job type: Full time

Click here to apply.

Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Microfinance Bank Plc

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc (Formerly NPF Community Bank Ltd) provides Banking services to both serving and Retired Officers and men of Nigeria Police Force, its ancillary institution and general banking public.

Job Title: Application Developer and Programmer

Job type: Full time

Location: Lagos

Deadline: January 28, 2021

Click here to apply.

Pivotage Consulting

Pivotage Consulting is a a professional outfit that offers a wide spectrum of strategic Human Resource Services; particularly – Innovative HR Staffing Solutions, Potent L&D Interventions, Performance Management System, Policy Development and Review, Flexible Outsourcing and Background Checks to both big and small organizations across different business sectors.

Job Title: Digital Marketer

The Digital Marketer will be in charge of marketing for the law firm either through organic searches or through paid ads.

Location: Ikoyi, Lagos

Job Type: Full Time

Deadline: January 18, 2021

Method of application: Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV (in Microsoft word format) only to: [email protected] using “Digital Marketer” as the subject of the mail.

HR Intern At Pivotage Consulting

Pivotage Consulting is searching for a Fresh Youth Corps member currently looking for a PPA who wants to build a career in HR

Job Location: Lekki, Lagos

Employment Type: NYSC

Click here to apply

