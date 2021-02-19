Jobs: Radix Pension Managers 2021 Recruitment

February 19, 2021 29

The 2021 applications for 3 job positions at Radix Pension Managers is still open.

Radix Pension Managers is a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) licenced by the National Pension Commission (Pencom).

The pension fund management company was formerly known as IGI Pension Fund Managers Limited and has a share capital of more than N1 billion that has enabled its acquisition of cutting-edge technology and more hands on deck for effective competition in the PFA space.

Vacant Positions at Radix Pension Managers 2021 Recruitment:

HR and Admin Officer

Location: Lagos

Summary:

Successful candidates will be tasked with the execution of policies that will enable the organisation reach its objectives through human resources.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences / Sciences / Law / Arts

Experience:

Knowledgeable of the Nigerian Labour Law

Minimum of 3 years work experience

How To Apply

If you know you meet the requirements, send your CV in PDF and MS Word formats to [email protected] In the subject of the email, use the job title and location.

Application deadline:

March 3, 2021.

Business Development Officer

Location: Lagos

Summary

You will source for new business partnership prospects, invite new customers, explain the company’s value propositions, and guide them through the process of opening a retirement savings account.

Qualifications

First degree in any discipline from a reputable higher institution

Experience:

Minimum 2 years Marketing Experience in a pension fund management company and/or financial services industry with proven results

How To Apply

If you know you meet the requirements, send your CV in PDF and MS Word formats to [email protected] In the subject of the email, use the job title and location.

Application deadline

March 3, 2021.

Head of Investment & Treasury

Location: Lagos

Summary

You will ensure that Radix Pension’s assets grow under management to maintain network growth and impact through the investment of funds available to ensure competitive returns for customers.

Strategic thinking with the mindset of an entrepreneur with a high-risk tolerance and the ability to adapt to changes.

Qualifications

A minimum of first degree or its equivalent in numerate or semi-numerate disciplines such as actuarial sciences, statistics, mathematics, accounting, economics, banking, finance, insurance, and other related courses.

A Master’s degree from a reputable institution is highly recommended.

An acceptable professional qualification from any relevant professional organization such as ACCA, CFA, CSI. Etc.

Experience:

A minimum of 10 years post qualification experience of which at least 8 years must have been in the financial sector and 4 years in a supervisory role.

How To Apply

If you know you meet the requirements, send your CV in PDF and MS Word formats to [email protected] In the subject of the email, use the job title and location.

Application deadline

March 3, 2021.