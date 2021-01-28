Job Vacancy: Top 7 Jobs To Apply For Today

January 28, 2021 25

For today, Thursday, January 28, 2021, we have for you top 7 jobs that you should apply for, the job opportunity fans across the country, qualifications and program.

Top 7 Job Vacancies

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc Graduate Trainee Recruitment Program 2021

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc is a Nigerian oil marketing company with headquarters in Lagos. Applications are currently being invited from suitably qualified individuals for the MRS Oil Nigeria Plc Graduate Trainee Recruitment Program 2021.

The MRS Graduate Internship program is designed to enable undergraduates who have completed Higher National Diploma or Bachelor’s degree to gain hands-on work experience as the foundation of their professional lives.

Responsibilities

The interns would be responsible for; completing internal projects to deliver customer outcomes and identify business improvements, and learning internal software to assist with the completion of projects and tasks.

Qualification

HND/BSC in any of the following:

Economics

Petroleum or Chemical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical & Civil Engineering

Process control

Technical Maintenance

Civil Law

Computer Science and related disciplines

All applicants must possess an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

Deadline for application: February 12, 2021.

How to apply

Interested applicants should their CV to [email protected] with the Job title as the subject of the email.

OneFocus Consulting Service

OneFocus Consulting Service is a high potential Human Capacity Development Firm aimed at connecting Employers of Labour with the right candidates and talents for their organization.

Job title: Audit Trainee Recruitment At OneFocus Consulting Service

Location: Port Harcourt

Requirements

Accounting or Computer Science Graduate

Male Gender Preferably

Proficiency in the use of Office 365

Close Proximity to Old GRA, Port Harcourt

Previous experience will be an added advantage

How to apply

Interested applicants should send their CV and Cover Letter in MS Word format to [email protected].

Data Analyst Job At Chiji14xchange

Chiji14xchange is a digital currency exchange providing trading solutions to users all over.

The successful candidate will turn data into information, information into insight, and insight into business decisions.

Minimum Qualification: OND

Experience Level: Entry level

Experience Length: 2 years

Location: Applicants must be living within Lekki/Ajah axis.

Job Description/Requirements

Some of the job descriptions include:

Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports.

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.

Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

How to apply

Interested applicants should click here to apply.

Entry Level Growth Hacker Recruitment At Jumia

Jumia is Africa’s leading internet group, with already over 3,000 employees in more than 20 African countries and huge successes such as Jumia, Jumia Travel, Jumia Food, Jumia Deals, Jumia House, Jumia Jobs and Jumia Services.

The Growth Hacker is responsible for driving the Growth activities for CRM function in the country.

Key Responsibilities

As a Local Growth Hacker for Jumia, you should handle these responsibilities:

Daily Task management include;

Drive experimentation on different communication and segmentation to drive the most relevant content for each user by using data mining and SQL.

Run experiment analytics to get the performance and identify similar users to scale up for the entire user base.

Own local logics/experiments library, conduct recurrent checks and analysis and suggest improvement ideas.

Skills Required

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Analytics or Engineering

Growth hacking mindset

Proficiency in English and Ms Office (especially Excel)

Intermediate knowledge of data querying (SQL)

Self-motivated and able to work with cross-functional teams

How to apply

Interested applicants should click here to apply.

Remote Operations Expert Recruitment At OKEx

OKEx is a Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading various cryptocurrencies. OKEx is an innovative cryptocurrency exchange with advanced financial services.

Job Responsibilities:

Manage daily and ad-hoc campaigns to drive user growth via internal and external tools.

Work with global marketing teams and local country managers to explore local marketing channels and drive growth in key countries.

Establish the process to coordinate with different business teams (Data, Product, Ops, Marketing, Country Teams, and CS) to bring campaigns live.

Support to develop campaign strategies (objective, process, execution and reporting) to acquire and retarget users.

Requirements

Experience in end-to-end campaign management

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills to identify growth opportunities or understand and address potential issues

Fundamental understanding of Product Marketing and CRM Marketing

Basic knowledge about advertising via SEM, Twitter, Facebook, Programmatic is a plus;

Basic knowledge about crypto and trading;

Bilingual with both English and Mandarin both written and verbal is a plus.

How to apply

Interested applicants should click here to apply

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Graduate Trainee Recruitment Program 2021

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc is one of the top ten General Business and Special Risk Insurance underwriters in Nigeria.

Applicants with the following academic background are eligble to apply:

Accounting

Finance

Insurance

Actuarial Science

Technology-related courses (Data Science, Computer Engineering etc)

Economics and the likes.

Requirement

HND/Bsc Graduates with a maximum of 2 years post-qualification work experience (including NYSC) can apply as well.

How to apply

Interested applicants should send their resume to [email protected] with the subject: Graduate Trainee.

Sankore Investments Fellowship Program (SFP) 2021

Sankore Investments is a wealth management firm that provides advisory, brokerage, fund management and other investment services to a range of clients including individuals and corporations.

The Sankore Fellowship Program is a dynamic training program designed for graduates fresh out school. The selected applicants will be exposed to Sankore’s diverse businesses and have an opportunity to bring in their unique ideas and fresh perspectives to the work that they do.

Requirements

Must be a recent graduate.

Minimum of 1st Class and 5 Distinctions in WAEC or Second Class Upper with straight A’s in WAEC.

Candidates must have displayed leadership skills through clubs, societies, professional bodies etc. as undergraduates.

Deadline for application: 7th February 2021.

How to apply

Interested applicants should click here to apply.



