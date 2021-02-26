Job Vacancy: Top 7 Jobs To Apply For This Week

February 26, 2021 44

Here are top 7 jobs that you should apply for, before the week ends.

Heritage Bank Plc Nationwide Graduate Trainee Programme 2021

Title: 2021 Graduate Trainee Programme

Location: Nigeria

Requirements for Candidates

Interested candidates must,

Not be more than 26 years old.

Have a first degree (Minimum of Second-class division) or HND (Upper Credit)

Have completed the NYSC programme.

Application Closing Date: 27th February 2021.

How to Apply For Heritage Bank Plc Nationwide Graduate Trainee Programme 2021

Interested and qualified candidates should click here fill the form.

Rosabon Financial Services Limited Job Recruitment (7 Positions)

Job Title: Head, Deposit Mobilization (Liability Generation)

Job Description

The Head of treasury oversees and ensures proper and adequate inflow of liabilities in the company.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Business Management, Finance or any related field

MBA or professional certification in business, management, or finance would be an added advantage

Knowledge of capital markets, Sales, marketing and finance

Knowledge of MS Office suite, especially Excel

7-10 years of experience in a bank or a financial sector as a deposit mobilization lead.

Leadership, managerial and Supervisory skills

Presentation and Negotiation skills

Strategic planning and Analytical skills

Verbal and written communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Head, Internal Audit and Compliance at Rosabon Financial Services

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Responsibilities

The Head, Audit & Compliance is grossly responsible for ascertaining and assessing the soundness of accounting and financial controls and procedures.

He/she assesses the accuracy, timeliness and relevance of management information, appraising the efficiency of established policies and procedures, reviewing them in the light of changing circumstances and ensuring that Internal Control checks are carried out on all pre-disbursement transactions.

Requirements & Skills

B.Sc. in Accounting, Finance, or any other related field, with relevant certificates and professional membership

Minimum of 8 years cognizant experience with other relevant professional certifications

Demonstrated skills, knowledge and experience in auditing; internal audit standards, ethics and fraud awareness

Strong analytical and documentation skills

Experienced recommending Results/Corrective Actions

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the “Job Title” as the subject of the email.

National Channel Manager (Financial Sales) at Rosabon Financial Services

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Description

The National Channel Manager drives and optimizes Asset Creation Team performance on objectives across the regions.

Roles & Responsibilities

Manage day-to-day Consumer Credit team operations, monitor the performance of the set territories.

Liaise with core sales staff within the region to optimize leads generations and conversion.

Forecast, plan, recruit and maintain the capacity plan for the Asset Creation team in all regions.

Conduct deep-dive analysis on key growth indicators for products, people, and processes.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree / HND in Marketing, Business Administration, Accounting or any other related field

10 years+ of progressive experience in sales and marketing of financial products.

Experience and success in recruiting and retaining a high-performance sales team and a demonstrated ability to lead and manage a diverse sales team.

Demonstrated ability to achieve sales target.

Proven business analysis and judgment with the ability to proactively manage business and P&L to meet objectives.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Senior Financial / Management Accountant (Deputy HOD) at Rosabon Financial Services

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full Time

Job Summary

Maintaining accurate books, records and schedules of all accounts.

Ensures timely preparation of periodic financial reports

Prepare for and review annual audit work papers and ensure adjustments journals are passed to agree company’s books and records with the audited financial statements;

Work with internal and external auditors during fieldwork exercise and in the preparation of annual audited financial statements.

Monthly review of bank reconciliations, loan schedules, etc.

Qualifications and Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business, Economics or related fields.

5 years experience in the field at minimum, preferably in the Financial Services industry

Internationally recognized accounting professional qualifications (ACA CPA, ACCA, CMA,)

Strong Analytical and problem-solving skills and meticulous.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

National Sales Manager, Risk Asset/Consumer Lending at Rosabon Financial Services

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Description

The National Channel Manager drives and optimizes Asset Creation Team performance on objectives across the regions.

Roles & Responsibilities

Manage day-to-day Consumer Credit team operations, monitor the performance of the set territories.

Liaise with core sales staff within the region to optimize leads generations and conversion.

Forecast, plan, recruit and maintain the capacity plan for the Asset Creation team in all regions.

Conduct deep-dive analysis on key growth indicators for products, people, and processes.

Generate and contribute via market analysis and customer perception of new products.

Application Closing Date: 1st March 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Zenith Care Hospital Recruitment (6 Positions)

Experienced Matron at Zenith Care Hospital

Location: Oluyole Ibadan, Oyo

Employment Type: Full Time

Requirements

RN / RM or possess a BNSc in Nursing plus additional post basic Training of not less than 5 – 7 years post qualification experience.

Must be able to take on minor procedures

Ability to lead and initiate nursing directives

Candidates should possess relevant qualifications.

Application Closing Date: 30th April, 2021.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Or

Submit in person at: Zenith Care Hospital, Oluyole, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Pharmacist at Zenith Care Hospital

Location: Oluyole Ibadan, Oyo

Employment Type: Full Time

Job Description

Processing prescriptions and dispensing medication

Inventory Management – ordering and selling medicines and other stock

Meeting medical representatives managing budgets

Keeping statistical, bin cards and stock records

Other responsibilities may be assigned by the Superintendent Pharmacist.

Requirements

Candidates should possess relevant qualifications

Application Closing Date: 30th June, 2021.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Or

Submit in person at: Zenith Care Hospital, Oluyole, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Male Medical Doctor at Zenith Care Hospital

Location: Oluyole Ibadan, Oyo

Employment Type: Full Time

Requirements

Candidates should possess relevant qualifications.

Candidates must have a current practising license.

Application Closing Date: 30th April, 2021.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Or

Submit in person at: Zenith Care Hospital, Oluyole, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Warehouse Manager at Smartflow Technologies Limited

Job Title: Warehouse Manager

Location: Ikeja, Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Descriptions

Leading and managing a team of warehouse staff (Supervising, training and monitoring staff performance and progress).

Ensuring that quality objectives and delivery deadlines are met and budgets are well managed

Maintaining appropriate records to applicable criteria including details relating to the carrier, importer and goods.

Responsible for the smooth running of the team and organization as a whole by motivating, organizing and encouraging teamwork to ensure productivity targets are met or exceeded

Ensure orders, bills, items received, inventory, and scheduled deliveries are accurate

Requirements

HND / B.Sc. in Management, Logistics or a related field.

Must have at least 6 years of work experience.

Demonstrate good use of Microsoft packages (word, excel, PowerPoint)

Ability to input, retrieve and analyse data

Experience in a warehouse with a large number of tools, goods and materials

Minimum of 6 years working experience with at least 3 years in a supervisory role

Proven experience and Strong working knowledge of warehouse operations.

Knowledge of ERP usage

Managerial skills

Excellent interpersonal communication skills

Logical reasoning skill

Excellent leadership and organizational skills.

Application Closing Date: 16th March, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: [email protected] using the “Job title” as the subject of the email.