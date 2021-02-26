Job Vacancy: Top 7 Jobs To Apply For This Week

Here are top 7 jobs that you should apply for, before the week ends.
Heritage Bank Plc Nationwide Graduate Trainee Programme 2021
Title: 2021 Graduate Trainee Programme
Location: Nigeria
Requirements for Candidates
Interested candidates must,
- Not be more than 26 years old.
- Have a first degree (Minimum of Second-class division) or HND (Upper Credit)
- Have completed the NYSC programme.
Application Closing Date: 27th February 2021.
How to Apply For Heritage Bank Plc Nationwide Graduate Trainee Programme 2021
Interested and qualified candidates should click here fill the form.
Rosabon Financial Services Limited Job Recruitment (7 Positions)
Job Title: Head, Deposit Mobilization (Liability Generation)
Job Description
The Head of treasury oversees and ensures proper and adequate inflow of liabilities in the company.
Job Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Business Management, Finance or any related field
MBA or professional certification in business, management, or finance would be an added advantage
Knowledge of capital markets, Sales, marketing and finance
Knowledge of MS Office suite, especially Excel
7-10 years of experience in a bank or a financial sector as a deposit mobilization lead.
Leadership, managerial and Supervisory skills
Presentation and Negotiation skills
Strategic planning and Analytical skills
Verbal and written communication skills.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Head, Internal Audit and Compliance at Rosabon Financial Services
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Responsibilities
The Head, Audit & Compliance is grossly responsible for ascertaining and assessing the soundness of accounting and financial controls and procedures.
He/she assesses the accuracy, timeliness and relevance of management information, appraising the efficiency of established policies and procedures, reviewing them in the light of changing circumstances and ensuring that Internal Control checks are carried out on all pre-disbursement transactions.
Requirements & Skills
B.Sc. in Accounting, Finance, or any other related field, with relevant certificates and professional membership
Minimum of 8 years cognizant experience with other relevant professional certifications
Demonstrated skills, knowledge and experience in auditing; internal audit standards, ethics and fraud awareness
Strong analytical and documentation skills
Experienced recommending Results/Corrective Actions
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the “Job Title” as the subject of the email.
National Channel Manager (Financial Sales) at Rosabon Financial Services
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
The National Channel Manager drives and optimizes Asset Creation Team performance on objectives across the regions.
Roles & Responsibilities
Manage day-to-day Consumer Credit team operations, monitor the performance of the set territories.
Liaise with core sales staff within the region to optimize leads generations and conversion.
Forecast, plan, recruit and maintain the capacity plan for the Asset Creation team in all regions.
Conduct deep-dive analysis on key growth indicators for products, people, and processes.
Job Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree / HND in Marketing, Business Administration, Accounting or any other related field
10 years+ of progressive experience in sales and marketing of financial products.
Experience and success in recruiting and retaining a high-performance sales team and a demonstrated ability to lead and manage a diverse sales team.
Demonstrated ability to achieve sales target.
Proven business analysis and judgment with the ability to proactively manage business and P&L to meet objectives.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Senior Financial / Management Accountant (Deputy HOD) at Rosabon Financial Services
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Full Time
Job Summary
Maintaining accurate books, records and schedules of all accounts.
Ensures timely preparation of periodic financial reports
Prepare for and review annual audit work papers and ensure adjustments journals are passed to agree company’s books and records with the audited financial statements;
Work with internal and external auditors during fieldwork exercise and in the preparation of annual audited financial statements.
Monthly review of bank reconciliations, loan schedules, etc.
Qualifications and Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business, Economics or related fields.
5 years experience in the field at minimum, preferably in the Financial Services industry
Internationally recognized accounting professional qualifications (ACA CPA, ACCA, CMA,)
Strong Analytical and problem-solving skills and meticulous.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
National Sales Manager, Risk Asset/Consumer Lending at Rosabon Financial Services
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
The National Channel Manager drives and optimizes Asset Creation Team performance on objectives across the regions.
Roles & Responsibilities
Manage day-to-day Consumer Credit team operations, monitor the performance of the set territories.
Liaise with core sales staff within the region to optimize leads generations and conversion.
Forecast, plan, recruit and maintain the capacity plan for the Asset Creation team in all regions.
Conduct deep-dive analysis on key growth indicators for products, people, and processes.
Generate and contribute via market analysis and customer perception of new products.
Application Closing Date: 1st March 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Zenith Care Hospital Recruitment (6 Positions)
Experienced Matron at Zenith Care Hospital
Location: Oluyole Ibadan, Oyo
Employment Type: Full Time
Requirements
RN / RM or possess a BNSc in Nursing plus additional post basic Training of not less than 5 – 7 years post qualification experience.
Must be able to take on minor procedures
Ability to lead and initiate nursing directives
Candidates should possess relevant qualifications.
Application Closing Date: 30th April, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Or
Submit in person at: Zenith Care Hospital, Oluyole, Ibadan, Oyo State.
Pharmacist at Zenith Care Hospital
Location: Oluyole Ibadan, Oyo
Employment Type: Full Time
Job Description
Processing prescriptions and dispensing medication
Inventory Management – ordering and selling medicines and other stock
Meeting medical representatives managing budgets
Keeping statistical, bin cards and stock records
Other responsibilities may be assigned by the Superintendent Pharmacist.
Requirements
Candidates should possess relevant qualifications
Application Closing Date: 30th June, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Or
Submit in person at: Zenith Care Hospital, Oluyole, Ibadan, Oyo State.
Male Medical Doctor at Zenith Care Hospital
Location: Oluyole Ibadan, Oyo
Employment Type: Full Time
Requirements
Candidates should possess relevant qualifications.
Candidates must have a current practising license.
Application Closing Date: 30th April, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Or
Submit in person at: Zenith Care Hospital, Oluyole, Ibadan, Oyo State.
Warehouse Manager at Smartflow Technologies Limited
Job Title: Warehouse Manager
Location: Ikeja, Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Descriptions
Leading and managing a team of warehouse staff (Supervising, training and monitoring staff performance and progress).
Ensuring that quality objectives and delivery deadlines are met and budgets are well managed
Maintaining appropriate records to applicable criteria including details relating to the carrier, importer and goods.
Responsible for the smooth running of the team and organization as a whole by motivating, organizing and encouraging teamwork to ensure productivity targets are met or exceeded
Ensure orders, bills, items received, inventory, and scheduled deliveries are accurate
Requirements
HND / B.Sc. in Management, Logistics or a related field.
Must have at least 6 years of work experience.
Demonstrate good use of Microsoft packages (word, excel, PowerPoint)
Ability to input, retrieve and analyse data
Experience in a warehouse with a large number of tools, goods and materials
Minimum of 6 years working experience with at least 3 years in a supervisory role
Proven experience and Strong working knowledge of warehouse operations.
Knowledge of ERP usage
Managerial skills
Excellent interpersonal communication skills
Logical reasoning skill
Excellent leadership and organizational skills.
Application Closing Date: 16th March, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: [email protected] using the “Job title” as the subject of the email.
